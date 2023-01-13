2021 Madison dewatering hard to attribute to lower fish populations, FWP survey concludes

It could be difficult to attribute any decline in the upper Madison River’s trout fishery to an accidental dewatering that occurred in November 2021 when a Hebgen Dam gate failed.

“In general, sampling conditions, normal fluctuations in abundances, and the lack of baseline data could confound our ability to attribute future changes in the trout populations to the gate failure,” according to a report by a Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks crew.

Matt Jaeger, a Region 3 fisheries biologist for FWP, said the survey proved the dewatering didn't wipe out an entire year class of fish, which was encouraging.

"We definitely observed affects to the reds and to a lesser degree fish" following the dewatering, he noted. "We know there was some level of effect, but we're relying on future years to figure out what that was."

The conclusion was part of the information filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Dec. 20, 2022, that also documented information from summer fish and spawning bed surveys. The report is part of the follow-up undertaken by NorthWestern Energy in the wake of the dewatering, as required by FERC as part of the energy company’s license.

Survey

Fish surveys by the FWP crew found brown trout numbers were lower than the 20-year average on the Pine Butte section of the upper Madison River, but that wasn’t anything new.

“Age 2 Brown Trout have been below the 20-year average since 2018, indicating other factors may also affect brown trout abundance in the upper Madison River,” the crew reported.

The Pine Butte section of the river runs from below Raynolds Bridge to Lyons Bridge. This section includes where the Westfork Madison joins the main river.

Lower brown trout populations have been on FWP's radar. The agency and the U.S. Geological Survey collaborated on a study two years ago, looking at 14 rivers over the past 30 years, and found that declining streamflows were likely the “primary driver” for the fish’s declining population. On the Madison River, the main concern for brown trout is downstream from Ennis Lake, Jaeger said.

Rainbows

With fewer brown trout in the river, rainbow trout have filled in.

“Brown and Rainbow Trout are typically found in similar abundances in the Pine Butte Section; however, 73% of the trout captured in 2022 were Rainbow Trout,” the report says. “Age-1 Rainbow Trout made up 53% of the total trout captured, age-2 9%, and age-3+ 10%. Age-1 Brown Trout comprised 14%, age-2 5%, and age-3+ 9%.”

“FWP conducted backpack electrofishing surveys in the side channels and margins of the mainstem Madison River between Hebgen Dam and Lyons Bridge to determine the presence or absence of (young of year), age-1, and age-2 salmonids during the summer of 2022,” the report noted.

Shallow water side channels provide important rearing habitat for young fish, helping them avoid predacious adults in the main river.

Fish were quick to return to side channels that suffered dewatering during the Hebgen Dam gate failure once water returned. While electrofishing — which temporarily stuns fish so they can be gathered, measured, weighed and marked — FWP crews found young brown trout and rainbows utilizing the habitat.

Redds

Trout spawning beds are called redds. Rainbow trout spawn in the springtime, when water flows are typically higher during runoff, whereas brown trout lay their eggs in the fall.

FWP counted brown trout redds between Hebgen Dam and Quake Lake on Nov. 15, 2022, “to identify and document key spawning areas” in the area most heavily affected by the dewatering event. Most of the redds were found in side channels, “the habitat most impacted by gate failure. Of the 165 redds identified, 151 were located in side channels and 14 were located within the main river channel,” FWP found.

The agency estimated the drop in water during the 2021 gate failure “dewatered an estimated 3.4 acres of nearshore mainstem habitat.”

Trout produce a lot of eggs – from 400 to 5,000 for rainbows compared to 500 to 1,000 for browns, depending on their age. Because of this, Jaeger said trout can absorb setbacks like a temporary dewatering.

Feds

Under its licensing agreement with FERC, NorthWestern is required to keep a minimum flow of 600 cfs in the river, based on a gauge near Kirby Ranch.

“Within 15 minutes of the (November 2021) failure, Madison River flows between Hebgen Dam and Quake Lake declined 370 (cubic feet per second), from 648 cfs to 278 cfs,” the report noted. “From Quake Lake to Lyons Bridge (a 13-mile reach), the decline was more protracted with flows decreasing 381 cfs, from 780 cfs to 399 cfs in roughly a 48-hour period.”

The survey conducted by FWP is the first of what will be a four-year monitoring project to assess if there was an ill effect on the fishery downstream of Hebgen Lake. In the immediate aftermath of the accident, dead fish were found stranded as well as spawning beds left dry or partially dewatered.

“In general, the first year monitoring supports the preliminary conclusion that the gate failure did not eliminate an entire year class of salmonids and that there was documented survival of age 1, 2, and 0 young-of the-year brown and rainbow trout located throughout the upper river,” wrote Mary Gail Sullivan, director of Environmental and Lands for NorthWestern, in a letter to FERC that was attached to the FWP survey.

“In conjunction with the monitoring, a literature review to evaluate the hypothesis that the impact from this flow deviation did not result in a total loss of the population or individual age class is being completed,” Sullivan wrote.

Other work

In addition to the survey, NorthWestern is considering work to improve an upper tributary to the river to reduce sedimentation, improve spawning habitat and reduce grazing impacts. The tributary is on private land, and NorthWestern is working with a consulting firm to develop a proposal.

The Butte-based company is also planning to contract work early this spring to improve spawning habitat, gravel recruitment and embryo survival in the Madison River, according to Sullivan’s letter to FERC.

The monitoring and mitigation work will continue through 2025.