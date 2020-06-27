23 new cases of COVID-19 in Montana, 226 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana health officials tracked 23 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases statewide to 226.

Following the state’s highest single-day increase in during the past week, the Big Horn County Local Health Officer announced Friday that face masks must be worn whenever residents leave their home.

That same day, the Rosebud County Health Department announced on Facebook that a person who had a residence in the county had died from COVID-19. However, according to the announcement, that person was no longer living at that residence.

A total of 22 Montana residents have died from the virus.

As of Saturday, the state had conducted a total of 81,247 tests for coronavirus, with 9 active hospitalizations.

The new cases reported by the state Saturday include eight in Gallatin County, five in Yellowstone and three in Missoula.