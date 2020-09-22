275 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported Tuesday in Montana; active cases at 2,600

The report also provides information on the route of transmission for 4,299 COVID-19 cases in Montana. For another 5,864 cases, or 57% of the cases in the state at the time of the DPHHS analysis, the data was unavailable and the cases were currently under investigation, according to the report.

The most common route of transmission identified in the report is "clusters," which account for 31% of the cases in the state. Cluster transmission means a case is part of a known cluster of cases.

Contact to someone not in a person's household or in a known cluster is the second leading route of transmission, accounting for 24% of cases for which data is available. Household contacts make up 20% of case transmission. Community acquired, or community transmission, makes up 18% of cases. In those instances a case could not be linked to other known cases.

Traveling out of state during the incubation period is associated with 6% of the known routes of transmission. Healthcare associated infections account for less than 1% of transmissions, according to DPHHS.