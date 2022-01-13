28 more Yellowstone bison moved to Fort Peck Reservation for quarantine

Last year, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Yellowstone Forever helped raise funds to pay for new fencing to allow the park to increase the number of bison held in quarantine from 80 to 200.

“Improvements will be completed this winter,” the Park Service said, resulting in the transfer of about 100 animals a year to tribes as an alternative to slaughter.

As part of an agreement with the state of Montana, the Park Service also diverts bison to slaughter to decrease their population in the park. Meat from the slaughtered bison is distributed to participating tribes. Tribal and state hunters also kill bison, mainly outside the park’s northern boundary near Gardiner.

“The bison transferred this week were captured at Stephens Creek in the northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park in March 2020,” according to the Park Service. “Twenty males completed quarantine in the park and a small family group of eight (one male, four females, three calves) completed quarantine in the nearby APHIS-leased facility at Corwin Springs. Currently, 67 animals are still in the Bison Conservation Transfer Program, and the park and APHIS intend to enter 80-120 new animals into the program this winter.”

Yellowstone’s bison are direct descendants of the last bison saved from the mass slaughter of the 19th century. While the species once boasted a population of more than 30 million across North America, only about 1,000 remained by 1900, most in captivity, with one small herd in Yellowstone. Though saved from extinction and numbering 500,000 today, almost all bison are managed as livestock and contain cattle genetics. Yellowstone bison, because of their pure genetics, are therefore prized.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.