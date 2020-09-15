2nd trial begins in challenge to Montana ballot collection and deadline laws

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of Democrats challenging restrictions on ballot collection practices ahead of the November election began making their case in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday.

The bench trial in front of Judge Donald Harris is the second in back-to-back trials over how and when ballots can be returned in Montana’s general election this fall.

A ruling in the first trial is still pending.

At stake is whether individuals and civic and advocacy groups can once again turn in completed ballots to elections offices without limits for voters who can’t or won’t make it to the polls.

Plaintiffs say the practice is crucial to ensuring everyone can vote.

A 2018 voter referendum passed the Ballot Interference Protection Act, which laid out various restrictions to the practice. For example, no one can turn in more than six ballots from other voters per election. Violations are punishable by a $500 fine for each ballot over the limit.

In addition, the ballot collector must be a caregiver, family member, household member or acquaintance of the voter.