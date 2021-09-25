3 dead in Amtrak Empire Builder derailment on Montana Hi-Line

At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office announced that the three deaths were among the multiple causalities reported.
Five cars of the Empire Builder train 7/27 left the tracks at around 4 p.m. near Joplin, according to an emailed statement from Amtrak Public Relations Manager Jason Abrams. There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard.
"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," he wrote.
The derailment occurred about 5 miles east of Chester along U.S. Highway 2, according to an alert from the Montana Department of Transportation. Travelers in the area are advised to reduce speeds and expect intermittent blockage with reduced lanes.
Additional information from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Amtrak officials was not immediately available.
Montana Sen. Steve Daines announced via social media that he is thankful for the first responders at the scene and is monitoring the situation. Sen. Jon Tester wrote on his Facebook page that he has been in touch with Amtrak officials in the hours following the derailment.
The Empire Builder, which has stops in Montana that include Wolf Point, Havre, Shelby, Browning and Libby, resumed daily service through the state in May of this year after being reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May 2020, an Amtrak passenger train struck a tractor at a railroad crossing near Bainville, killing the driver of the tractor and injuring several passengers. The train remained on the tracks, the Gazette previously reported, and the crash occurred at a crossing with no crossing arms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.