3 dead in Amtrak Empire Builder derailment on Montana Hi-Line

At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office announced that the three deaths were among the multiple causalities reported.

Five cars of the Empire Builder train 7/27 left the tracks at around 4 p.m. near Joplin, according to an emailed statement from Amtrak Public Relations Manager Jason Abrams. There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," he wrote.

The derailment occurred about 5 miles east of Chester along U.S. Highway 2, according to an alert from the Montana Department of Transportation. Travelers in the area are advised to reduce speeds and expect intermittent blockage with reduced lanes.

Additional information from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Amtrak officials was not immediately available.