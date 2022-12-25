3 deaths in Sweet Grass County under investigation

Authorities in Sweet Grass County are still investigating the death of three people in the Reed Point area.

The county sheriff’s department got a call on Christmas Eve that a person “was in medical distress,” officials said in a social media post.

When an ambulance arrived, EMTs “found all three individuals at the scene unresponsive,” the press release said.

The ambulance was hindered by cold temperatures and snow drifts in that area. The road department responded to assist with plows.

The names and particulars of the case are not being released at this time pending notification of family members, the sheriff said.