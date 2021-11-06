3 found dead in Eastern Montana casino

Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.

Deputies responded to the reported shooting in the casino at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening, the sheriff said.

Upon arrival, they discovered three people deceased, including the suspected shooter, the sheriff said in a press release.

The sheriff said there is no danger to the public.

More information will be released once family members of the victims have been notified, Frederick said.

Bainville is a small farming town of about 300 people in far Eastern Montana. The town has grown over the last decade as activity in the Bakken oilfields has boomed.

