 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 found dead in Eastern Montana casino
editor's pick topical top story

3 found dead in Eastern Montana casino

Bainville oil pump

An oil well pumps on the outskirts of Bainville along U.S. Highway 2.

 CASEY PAGE/Gazette Staff

Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.

Deputies responded to the reported shooting in the casino at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening, the sheriff said.

Upon arrival, they discovered three people deceased, including the suspected shooter, the sheriff said in a press release.

The sheriff said there is no danger to the public.

More information will be released once family members of the victims have been notified, Frederick said.

Bainville is a small farming town of about 300 people in far Eastern Montana. The town has grown over the last decade as activity in the Bakken oilfields has boomed.

0
0
1
7
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News