3 killed in E. Montana casino shooting identified by Roosevelt County sheriff

New information has emerged in the investigation of Saturday’s shooting that left three dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Dakota near Bainville.

The shooting was a domestic dispute turned murder-suicide between a man and his wife from Williston and a second man from Bainville, Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Fredericks told the Gazette Monday.

Bradford Mann, 56, followed his wife, Jennifer Mann, 49, and Scot Panasuk, 63, to Colby’s Casino Saturday evening, said Fredericks.

Surveillance footage from the parking lot showed Panasuk and Bradford Mann get out of their vehicles and get in a “quarrel”, according to the sheriff. Soon after the quarral, Bradford Mann took out a gun and shot Panasuk dead. He then turned the gun on his wife in the car killing her before shooting himself, the sheriff said.