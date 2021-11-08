3 killed in E. Montana casino shooting identified by Roosevelt County sheriff

New information has emerged in the investigation of Saturday’s shooting that left three dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Dakota near Bainville.
The shooting was a domestic dispute turned murder-suicide between a man and his wife from Williston and a second man from Bainville, Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Fredericks told the Gazette Monday.
Bradford Mann, 56, followed his wife, Jennifer Mann, 49, and Scot Panasuk, 63, to Colby’s Casino Saturday evening, said Fredericks.
Surveillance footage from the parking lot showed Panasuk and Bradford Mann get out of their vehicles and get in a “quarrel”, according to the sheriff. Soon after the quarral, Bradford Mann took out a gun and shot Panasuk dead. He then turned the gun on his wife in the car killing her before shooting himself, the sheriff said.
During the shooting, an off-duty Fort Peck Tribes police sergeant was in a nearby casino and responded immediately. Calls to 911 dispatched agencies from across the region, including Roosevelt deputies, MHP, NDHP, Williams County Sheriff’s deputies from North Dakota and Williston Police alongside EMTs and fire departments from nearby towns.
With an off-duty officer on scene, law enforcement had a clear picture ahead of time of what they were responding too. “We were getting a play-by-play” account from the officer on scene, said Fredericks, and first responders were aware the scene was safe before their arrival.
The investigation is considered closed, the Sheriff said, and no further investigation will be conducted. Examinations on the victims and shooter were performed Sunday night and all the evidence has been processed from the scene.
Bainville is a small town about 300 miles from Billings in northeast Montana near the border with North Dakota. The region has experienced a boom in population after fracking in the Bakken oilfields dramatically increased the population over the past decade.