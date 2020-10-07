 Skip to main content
3 men killed in crash with semi on I-90 in western South Dakota

I-90 fatal

Law enforcement investigates the scene of an crash that killed three men Tuesday on Interstate 90.

 Nathan Thompson, Rapid City Journal

STURGIS, S.D. — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says three men have died in a crash on the interstate near Sturgis.

The crash on Interstate 90 happened Tuesday afternoon when a Maserati sedan crashed into the back of a semi five miles west of Sturgis, according to the patrol.

Three men in the car, ages 21, 22 and 55, were killed. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Highway Patrol says a 77-year-old man driving the semi and his 74-year-old female passenger were not hurt.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.

