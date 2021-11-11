It took Phylliss Firecrow 21 years to talk openly about the disappearance and murder of her younger sister LaTisha Joy Brien. Now, she’s speaking out on behalf of all missing and murdered Indigenous women in a 90-minute television program debuting Friday on Oxygen True Crime.

“I know what it feels like to lose someone so important,” said Firecrow in an interview with The Gazette. “She was my little sister. My baby sister. And to understand and to know that hurt, and also understand the not knowing and the wondering, only to find out that they are no longer here.”

“Murdered and Missing in Montana” airs Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. MST, centered on the disappearance and deaths of Henny Scott, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, and Hanna Harris. The program will also be available through video on demand on Oxygen's app.

The program is one of the first mainstream shows highlighting these cases and the jurisdictional complexities surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous people plaguing the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations.

All three girls were 18 or younger when they went missing and were later found dead in Eastern Montana, where disproportionate numbers of Indigenous girls and young women go missing or are found dead.

“It’s not looked at as a nationwide problem,” said Firecrow. “That’s somebody’s daughter, somebody’s auntie, somebody’s sister. They never look at it that way. It’s just another Native girl.”

Native American women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average, according to the Department of Justice, and are three to four times more likely to be raped, sexually assaulted or killed by their intimate partners.

Even these dramatic numbers are likely underestimates, as systemic racism, distrust of law enforcement, jurisdictional issues, inconsistent classification and lack of centralized data collection prevent officials from seeing the whole picture.

Paula Castro-Stops, mother of Henny Scott, describes seeing the finished TV program as a relief. “Our hard work is starting to pay off,” she said of the family’s efforts to draw attention and resources to Henny’s case.

Castro-Stops is interviewed throughout the program with her husband, Nathan Stops. “It was overwhelming just to see her story up on the big screen,” she said, “but we figured it’s worth the hurt to get this story out, to explain it to the people that don’t know what is going on here and to show that I am here for any of the other mothers that are going through this, that they are not alone, and that our daughter just isn’t another face on the missing posters.”

Henny Scott was 14 when on Dec. 8, 2018, she was last seen walking away from a home in the Muddy Creek area west of Lame Deer. She was missing 19 days before the FBI issued a public advisory. A volunteer search party found her body two days later — 200 yards from the home where she was last seen. Her death was ruled accidental, and no charges have been pursued.

Kaysera had just turned 18 when she was reported missing on Aug. 27, 2019. Two days later, a passerby found her body in the backyard of a Hardin home. Her death was classified “suspicious” and her case is still open even though medical examiners have been unable to determine a cause of death.

Her grandmother, Yolanda Fraser, is interviewed in the program as well, sharing details of the mysterious discovery in a backyard near a busy residential road. Fraser has also been exhaustively seeking justice for Stops Pretty Places, whose manner of death has been undetermined, and the investigation remains open.

"It’s every family up to this point pushing on their own,” Fraser told The Gazette in a prior interview. “And you are already doing it with that huge grief. It can just collapse you.”

The producers were in the area filming interviews with families of Kaysera and Henny when Selena, age 16, disappeared on New Year's Day in 2020 from a rest stop along Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin. Searchers found her body three weeks later about a mile from where she was last seen. Her death was also ruled accidental but remains under review by the Montana Department of Justice.

“Being there in Montana and starting to assess the situation myself with what was going on there, it was astounding to me,” said Loni Coombs, the show’s central narrator and a former criminal prosecutor for L.A.’s District Attorney’s office. “It was overwhelming to find out just the depth of this crisis, and the statistics to me are just almost unbelievable.”

Coombs walks viewers through the crimes by highlighting patterns in lack of response, inconsistencies in investigation treatment, and family testimonials.

“I was struck by their determination and their dignity,” said Combs. “As they talked about these really terrible things that had happened to them, and yet they were determined to speak about them because they wanted it to stop and they want these stories out there.”

A goal of the program is to spotlight these three cases while bringing attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across the country, said Coombs.

“We saw (with Gabby Petito) an amazing response to a missing person, and I’m thrilled that we had that type of response, because that means we can have that type of response in other cases,” she added. Media coverage of Petito, a 22-year-old woman who went missing while traveling with her boyfriend and was later found dead on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park, has highlighted a bias in reporting cases of non-Native women.

“They were like every other young girl with their dreams ahead of them,” said Coombs. “They were out doing what young girls do: celebrating an 18th birthday, going to a New Year’s Eve party, going out with friends. These are all things that young women across the country go out and do, and for them it was the beginning of a horrible end.”

Mainstream media has picked up on stories of missing and murdered women and girls from the Northern Cheyenne and Crow tribes sporadically, including an appearance on Dr. Oz by Melinda Harris, whose daughter Hanna Harris was murdered in 2013 near Lame Deer. Castro-Stops and her husband Nate Castro were recently invited to tell Henny’s story on Dr. Phil, which has not yet aired. In addition to the Oxygen’s True Crime documentary, Showtime is in the area filming another documentary about the crisis and several other projects are in the works, including “When They Were Here,” by brother and sister filmmaking team Ivy and Ivan MacDonald, enrolled members of the Blackfeet Tribe.

It’s a complex situation to unpack in 90 minutes, and the Oxygen documentary highlights lack of response by authorities once a person is reported missing and the lack of consistent response and thorough investigation once a body has been found.

In Montana, Native Americans make up just under 7% of the population but have accounted for 26% of the more than 5,400 missing person reports filed from 2016 through 2018, according to state Department of Justice data reviewed by The Billings Gazette. Though more recent data has been collected since legislation aimed at addressing the crisis has been put in place, there is still a lot of missing information, and lack of cooperation between agencies hampers reliable data.

Courtney Armstrong, an executive producer on “Murdered and Missing in Montana,” said she was impacted by a 2018 report from the Urban Indian Health Institute that looked at 71 cities in the United States to assess violence against Native women, including institutional practices that allow them to disappear in life, in the media, and in the data.

“They disappear three times, and one of them is the media, and that’s all we have control of. We were like, ‘Ok, what can we do to help that?’”

The show relies heavily on family testimonials as well as tribal government leaders, law enforcement, and industry experts to piece together the storylines. Both Henny and Selena’s deaths were ruled accidental and that they died of hypothermia, while Kaysera’s death remains undetermined, with the investigation still reported to be open and active.

Firecrow hopes that attention will linger on the crisis. “It feels like they only focus on it for that moment when it happens, and then it goes away and it’s seldom spoke upon again. That’s why the ones that are here like myself and all the families have to keep that alive and have to reach for that justice. And make sure that these girls get their justice.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.