3 skiers injured in avalanche south of Cooke City

Three skiers were injured after being swept downhill in a 400-foot wide avalanche south of Cooke City on Thursday, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

A group of six skiers had split into pairs and simultaneously descended three separate but neighboring avalanche paths on the west side of Woody Ridge, near an area locally known as K & B's, the center reported.

After descending about halfway down the group triggered an avalanche that bridged the three paths, breaking an estimated 3-feet deep, 400-feet wide and running 400 to 500 feet vertical.

Three skiers were caught by the avalanche, one out of each pair, and three skiers were watching their respective partners from safe zones and were not caught.

One skier was pinned against a tree and the avalanche passed him. The second skier slid into a tree and broke some ribs. The third was carried and partially buried with just his arm sticking out of the snow. The remaining members of the group switched to search mode, located and unburied all victims within five minutes.

The group performed field first-aid and self-evacuated to Cooke City.

The avalanche may have failed on a persistent weak layer that formed in January and February, the center speculated.

All members of the group had formal avalanche training, avalanche beacons, shovels, probes and airbags. All three captured skiers successfully deployed their airbags.

Natural slab avalanches were also seen on Sawtooth Mountain near Cooke City and in the Lone Lake Cirque in the backcountry outside Big Sky Ski Resort.

"Any slope with wet snow at the surface should be suspect, but cold, dry, shady slopes aren’t a get out of jail free card – you could still trigger a dry slab avalanche there on the weak layers buried 1-3 feet deep," Ian Hoyer of the GNFAC wrote in the Friday morning report.

The avalanche danger for southwest Montana was rated moderate.

