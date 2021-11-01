3 Wyoming bull elk test positive for CWD in new areas

Three bull elk killed by hunters in Wyoming have tested positive for chronic wasting disease – one in the Pinedale region and two near Sheridan.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the test results, noting these were new areas for elk infections, although they overlap with deer hunt areas where CWD has been detected or are adjacent to already infected elk hunt areas.

Chronic wasting disease is an always fatal infection of deer, elk and moose. It is spread through contact with an infected animal's bodily fluids and excrement. So far no study has linked animal infection to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against eating meat from a sick animal.

The identified regions are Elk Hunt Areas 36, 98 and 129.

“Each CWD sample we receive is valuable for monitoring and understanding the disease,” said Hank Edwards, Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor. “Please make an effort to submit a CWD sample of your harvest.”

In 2020, Game and Fish personnel tested 6,496 CWD samples and continue to evaluate new recommendations for trying to manage the disease. So far, over 3,600 samples have been tested in 2021.

A map highlighting areas in Wyoming where CWD has been found is online.

