3-year-old killed in Lewistown home fire, police officer injured

A 3-year-old child was killed Thursday afternoon when her Lewistown home caught fire trapping her inside, the Lewistown Police Department reported Friday.

At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a Lewistown firefighter called dispatch to report smoke coming from a trailer home on the 300 block of West Water Street. Police and fire arrived to find flames coming from inside the trailer.

A woman standing outside the home told first responders that her three-year-old daughter was still inside. Firefighters and police attempted to save the girl, but were unable to make it past the blaze and enter the building.

Crews recovered the girl’s body after extinguishing the fire. The mother was taken to the local hospital where she was treated for injuries from the fire and then transferred to another hospital for further care.

One Lewistown Police officer was injured and treated locally for injuries he sustained while trying to rescue the girl, the release stated. The officer has since been released from the hospital. The State Fire Marshal and local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.