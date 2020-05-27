33 inmates exposed to woman who tested positive at Yellowstone County jail

The Yellowstone County jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday spent two and a half weeks in a unit with 33 other women before she was taken to the hospital and discovered to have the disease.
The unit that the woman was held in has been locked down, meaning no new inmates will be admitted and no inmates already in the unit and exposed to the positive case will be moved out, Sheriff Mike Linder said.
The inmates who have been exposed, along with any staff members who had contact with the woman, will be tested beginning on Friday, according to RiverStone Health spokeswoman Barbara Schneeman.
The woman who tested positive is being cared for at a hospital.
The county health department believes she became infected while at the jail. The incubation period for COVID-19 is two weeks, and she was booked in on April 28, according to Captain Roger Bodine, the jail commander.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was moved to a medium-security unit with 33 other women on May 4, where she spent 17 days before being taken to the hospital, Bodine said.
So far, the jail — like almost all secure facilities in the state — has been testing only those people showing symptoms.
Only the one inmate has tested positive, as well as two staff members who were tested back in March.
The state previously struggled with a shortage of testing supplies, but earlier in May Gov. Steve Bullock announced the state would roll out asymptomatic testing in nursing homes, tribal communities, prisons and other priority places to help prevent large outbreaks.
Defense attorneys, the ACLU of Montana and families of inmates have been vocal about concerns that a COVID-19 outbreak inside jails or prisons could spread quickly, and they’ve questioned whether enough was being done to keep people behind bars safe during the pandemic.
Chief Justice Mike McGrath of the Montana Supreme Court wrote in March that it was “only a matter of time” until the disease hits one of Montana’s correctional facilities.
The jail population dipped significantly when the pandemic first hit Montana, but has climbed more recently and is now closer to capacity, at 416 on Wednesday afternoon.
Typically, before the pandemic hit, the jail operated over capacity, with a population between 490 and 520 inmates, according to Bodine. The jail is built for 434.
Directives to patrol officers to limit new bookings haven’t changed, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley. In general, officers are instructed to book only those suspects required by law, such as a partner or family member assault suspect, or suspects in other violent incidents as necessary. Otherwise, jail staff must sign off on the booking.
Likewise, judges in the 13th Judicial District Court have been following the same procedures put in place earlier to try to limit the number of people held in the jail under their orders. Judge Mary Jane Knisely said new federal or state inmates could be one factor in the increasing jail count.
The new inmate case, which is the first known inmate case in a Montana jail, comes as the Department of Corrections rolls out asymptomatic testing at its prisons and other facilities.
The department recently came under fire for touting the low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among state inmates while failing to disclose until asked that less than 1% had been tested.
The department started asymptomatic testing last week. To date, only the department’s Riverside Special Needs Unit in Boulder, which houses state inmates with long-term medical needs, has done asymptomatic testing. There, all 21 men tested negative.
Asymptomatic testing at county jails around the state would fall to county sheriffs who would need to voluntarily opt in, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Bodine has said he would like to test everyone who enters the Yellowstone County jail but has questioned whether it's realistic.
Jails are included in tier five of the state's five-tier asymptomatic testing program, according to department spokesman Jon Ebelt. The state has already begun testing those facilities assigned to tier five, but it's not yet clear whether any jails around the state have asked to do the asymptomatic testing.
The Yellowstone County Detention Facility has medical care available to inmates 24/7 through its contract provider, Correctional Health Partners. The setup is similar to prisons. Most jails do not have around-the-clock medical care.
Bodine said the Yellowstone County Detention Facility has been following health officials’ guidelines for months.
“Our infectious disease protocols are in place and we are following the guidelines set forth by the county health director and our medical staff,” he wrote, in an email.
