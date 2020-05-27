33 inmates exposed to woman who tested positive at Yellowstone County jail

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Yellowstone County jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday spent two and a half weeks in a unit with 33 other women before she was taken to the hospital and discovered to have the disease.

The unit that the woman was held in has been locked down, meaning no new inmates will be admitted and no inmates already in the unit and exposed to the positive case will be moved out, Sheriff Mike Linder said.

The inmates who have been exposed, along with any staff members who had contact with the woman, will be tested beginning on Friday, according to RiverStone Health spokeswoman Barbara Schneeman.

The woman who tested positive is being cared for at a hospital.

The county health department believes she became infected while at the jail. The incubation period for COVID-19 is two weeks, and she was booked in on April 28, according to Captain Roger Bodine, the jail commander.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was moved to a medium-security unit with 33 other women on May 4, where she spent 17 days before being taken to the hospital, Bodine said.