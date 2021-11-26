39-year-old Glendive man killed in wreck on I-94

A Glendive man died in a wreck just outside of his hometown Wednesday.

The 39-year-old was traveling east on Interstate 94 in a pickup truck, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol. At around mile marker 210, the truck went off the right side of the interstate and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. MHP is still investigating the cause of the crash, but speed combined with icy road conditions are suspected to be factors. Wednesday’s crash is the second fatal wreck to occur in Dawson County in less than a week.

At least 217 people have died on Montana’s roads so far in 2021, according to preliminary data from MHP. Both crashes and deaths have increased when compared to this same time last year and in 2019.

