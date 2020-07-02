4 die in crashes on Montana's roads this week

The next fatal crash happened Tuesday at about 4:38 p.m. in Sweet Grass County on I-90 near Big Timber. A 27-year-old man from Colorado was fatally injured after his vehicle rolled multiple times. He was flown to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and later pronounced dead.

The most recent fatal crash was Wednesday night in Golden Valley County at about 7:30 p.m. The town closest to the crash site is Ryegate.

A 35-year-old man from Olympia, Washington, died from injuries sustained after he was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled off the road and into a gully off U.S. Highway 12. The Montana Highway Patrol suspects drugs and speed as factors in the crash, but does not suspect alcohol.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed. MHP said his vehicle apparently drifted across the center of the road and hit a rumble strip on the left side of the road before the driver steered to correct and then over-steered hard to the left of the road.

"The vehicle slid off the left side and into an embankment. It then began to roll," the crash narrative says. "The driver was ejected during the rollover and landed in the ditch on the north side of the road. The vehicle kept rolling and came to rest in a gully on the north side of the road."

Car crashes have killed 86 people in Montana this year.

