4 die in crashes on Montana's roads this week

Four people died this week in Montana as a result of car crashes on the state's roads.
The fatal crashes occurred in Lincoln County, Park County, Sweet Grass County and Golden Valley County.
The first fatal crash of the week happened Monday in Lincoln County at about 6:15 p.m. The nearest town from the crash site is Troy.
The single-vehicle crash killed a 49-year-old man from Great Falls who had been driving. Two other people in the car were injured. One passenger, a 53-year-old woman from Great Falls, was taken to a hospital. The other passenger, a 23-year-old man from Troy, was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The woman in the car was wearing her seat belt. It's unknown whether the man from Troy was wearing a seat belt.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash narrative.
The Ford pickup that crashed had been northbound on Kilbrennan Lake Road as it approached a left corner.
"The vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions when it over-corrected and struck an embankment on the left side of the road," the crash narrative says.
"The vehicle over-corrected off the right side of the road, and went down another steep embankment and overturned."
The vehicle came to a stop against a tree on the driver's side. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was dead on arrival, according to the crash narrative.
About three hours after the fatal crash in Lincoln County, a fatal crash in Park County near Gardiner happened at about 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
That crash killed a 38-year-old woman from Livingston who was a passenger in the car. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Livingston, was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings for treatment. Neither person wore a seat belt and the crash ejected both from the vehicle, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash narrative.
The vehicle involved a Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The van was southbound on U.S. Highway 89 South before the crash. The vehicle came around a turn, and then for unknown reasons veered to the left and went off the left side of the roadway before hitting an embankment, rolling multiple times and coming to a rest on its wheels facing north, the MHP crash narrative says.
MHP listed alcohol and speed as suspected factors. Drugs are not a suspected factor in the crash, per the MHP crash narrative.
The occupants were ejected at some point during the crash. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The next fatal crash happened Tuesday at about 4:38 p.m. in Sweet Grass County on I-90 near Big Timber. A 27-year-old man from Colorado was fatally injured after his vehicle rolled multiple times. He was flown to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and later pronounced dead.
The most recent fatal crash was Wednesday night in Golden Valley County at about 7:30 p.m. The town closest to the crash site is Ryegate.
A 35-year-old man from Olympia, Washington, died from injuries sustained after he was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled off the road and into a gully off U.S. Highway 12. The Montana Highway Patrol suspects drugs and speed as factors in the crash, but does not suspect alcohol.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed. MHP said his vehicle apparently drifted across the center of the road and hit a rumble strip on the left side of the road before the driver steered to correct and then over-steered hard to the left of the road.
"The vehicle slid off the left side and into an embankment. It then began to roll," the crash narrative says. "The driver was ejected during the rollover and landed in the ditch on the north side of the road. The vehicle kept rolling and came to rest in a gully on the north side of the road."
Car crashes have killed 86 people in Montana this year.
