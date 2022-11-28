40 years of fishing the Bighorn River, and how it's changed, subject of Dec. 6 talk

Bob Krumm, a longtime guide on the Bighorn River, will present a program on how the stream has changed in the 40 years since the Crow Tribe opened the waterway to recreational fishing in 1981.
Krumm will speak on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Magic City Fly Fishers meeting. He will also demonstrate how to tie and fish several of his favorite Bighorn River flies.
The meeting is at the Billings Rod and Gun Club. Fly tying starts at 6:30 p.m., and the Bighorn River presentation is at 7:15. The meeting is free and open to the public.