40 years of fishing the Bighorn River, and how it's changed, subject of Dec. 6 talk

Bob Krumm, a longtime guide on the Bighorn River, will present a program on how the stream has changed in the 40 years since the Crow Tribe opened the waterway to recreational fishing in 1981.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Krumm will speak on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Magic City Fly Fishers meeting. He will also demonstrate how to tie and fish several of his favorite Bighorn River flies.

The meeting is at the Billings Rod and Gun Club. Fly tying starts at 6:30 p.m., and the Bighorn River presentation is at 7:15. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Related to this story

Fish streamers on the Bighorn River, just like nymphs

Fish streamers on the Bighorn River, just like nymphs

The recent high water on the Bighorn River has caused some fly fishers to embrace different techniques in order to be successful, especially when there are swarms of emerald shiners being washed out of the reservoir and into the river.

Bighorn bliss: Clear water, hungry trout highlight spring float

Bighorn bliss: Clear water, hungry trout highlight spring float

On Saturday my friends Kent Andersen and Brady Fackrell talked me into going fishing with them on the Bighorn River. To sweeten the invitation they told me they would do all the rowing. All I had to do was fish. It was an offer I couldn't refuse, though I had reservations.

Fly tyer gives tips on popular Bighorn River patterns

Fly tyer gives tips on popular Bighorn River patterns

Saturday I had the pleasure of watching and listening to a master fly tyer, fly fisher and guide as he demonstrated his tying skills at the Fly Shop of the Bighorns in Sheridan, Wyoming. Brett Smith has been in the forefront of innovative fly patterns ever since he developed his midge emerger pattern, The Palomino, around 1984.

