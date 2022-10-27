 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
475 pheasants released at Issac Homestead, Amelia Island WMAs

Pheasant

More prison-raised pheasants have been released at two wildlife management areas in Montana.

 FWP

MILES CITY – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff released about 475 pheasants at Isaac Homestead and Amelia Island wildlife management areas near Hysham last week.

That is in addition to 300 pheasants released at Isaac Homestead WMA prior to the youth pheasant and waterfowl hunt on Sept. 24 and 25.

Both hens and roosters were released, though only roosters may be shot by hunters.

The pheasant release program, dubbed “Roosters for Recruitment,” is intended to recruit new hunters by promoting hunter success and providing additional hunting opportunities for hunters of all ages. The birds were raised at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

Pheasant releases have taken place at many other FWP-managed WMAs across the state.

The statewide pheasant hunting season is currently open and will close Jan. 1, 2023. Hunters may harvest three male pheasants daily.

Pheasant and other upland bird hunting regulations can be found online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/hunt/regulations/2022/2022-upgbrd-final-web.pdf.

For more information on pheasant releases, visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2022/may/0502-pheasant-release-ea-decision-notice.

