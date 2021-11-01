5 alleged pedophiles arrested in Billings law enforcement stings

Police have arrested five alleged pedophiles following a sting set up by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a Billings Police, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security investigation.
Danny Allen Haydal, 64; Jason Robert Kroepelin, 32; Dustin Lee Rudolph, 33; David Ray Schultz, 52; and Kyle Jason Swindler, 40, all pleaded not guilty to at least one count of sexual abuse of a child Monday before Judge Gregory Todd in Yellowstone County District Court. In each case the men responded to ads soliciting transactions for sex with children the men believed to be under age 16. The ads were actually placed by covert FBI and DHS agents luring the men with the promise of sexual acts with children. When the men allegedly showed up to meet the children they were arrested.
Haydal was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children. Charges allege he communicated online with a man he believed was offering his six-year-old and 10-year-old daughters up for sex acts. On Oct. 7, Haydal engaged in a discussion to meet the two minors and the man in late October if he was "in the mood at the time” charging documents state. When he arrived on Oct. 28 to meet the man and girls he was instead arrested. Haydal did not make a statement to law enforcement.
The judge set bail at $200,000 and Haydal is barred from contact with any person under age 18.
Kroepelin was charged Monday with one count of sexual abuse of children. He communicated electronically with a person he believed to have a 13-year-old girl available for “sexual conduct”, charges alleged. Instead Kroepelin was corresponding with a covert FBI agent remarking on the kinds of acts he would do with the girls and his intent to record the encounter. On Oct. 28, Kroepelin arrived to meet the girl, and was arrested. He admitted to investigators that he was in communication with the undercover FBI agent and had intended to engage in sexual conduct with a girl he believed to be a minor, charges allege.
Todd set bail at $150,000 and he barred Kroepelin from any contact with minors.
Rudolph was charged with one count sexual abuse of children. He allegedly began communicating with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl after he responded to an online ad posted by an undercover FBI agent. Rudolph began chatting with the girl online and said he wanted to do drugs with the girl. Eventually he turned the conversation towards sex, charges alleged. When he arrived to meet the girl he was also arrested. Rudolph gave a brief statement before invoking his rights, investigators said.
Todd set bail at $100,000 and barred Rudolph from contact with minors.
Schultz was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child. A joint DHS, BPD and YCSO investigation lured Schultz into communicating with an agent posing as a women with two daughters aged 12 and 14 available for sexual acts, charges allege. At one point in the communications, Schultz asked for pics of the girls and stated, “I don’t save anything I got a wife I delete everything.” On Oct. 29, Schultz arrived to meet the woman and girls and was arrested by law enforcement. He waived his Miranda rights and spoke briefly with law enforcement before choosing to remain silent.
Todd set bail at $200,000 and barred Schultz from any contact with minors.
Swindler was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child. He began chatting online with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl after he responded to an online ad placed by an undercover FBI agent. Eventually the conversation became sexual with Swindler talking about the various sex acts he would perform with the teenage girl, charges alleged. Eventually Swindler asked to meet the girl on Oct. 28, but when he arrived he was instead arrested.
Todd set bail at $100,000 and barred Swindler from contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Trial dates will be set by the cases respective judges. If convicted each count carries a possible sentence of life imprisonment or imprisonment for not less than 4 years or more than 100 years and a fine up to $10,000