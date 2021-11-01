5 alleged pedophiles arrested in Billings law enforcement stings

Kroepelin was charged Monday with one count of sexual abuse of children. He communicated electronically with a person he believed to have a 13-year-old girl available for “sexual conduct”, charges alleged. Instead Kroepelin was corresponding with a covert FBI agent remarking on the kinds of acts he would do with the girls and his intent to record the encounter. On Oct. 28, Kroepelin arrived to meet the girl, and was arrested. He admitted to investigators that he was in communication with the undercover FBI agent and had intended to engage in sexual conduct with a girl he believed to be a minor, charges allege.

Todd set bail at $150,000 and he barred Kroepelin from any contact with minors.

Rudolph was charged with one count sexual abuse of children. He allegedly began communicating with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl after he responded to an online ad posted by an undercover FBI agent. Rudolph began chatting with the girl online and said he wanted to do drugs with the girl. Eventually he turned the conversation towards sex, charges alleged. When he arrived to meet the girl he was also arrested. Rudolph gave a brief statement before invoking his rights, investigators said.

Todd set bail at $100,000 and barred Rudolph from contact with minors.