$500 million Rapelje wind farm wins lawsuit against PSC

Another renewable energy project has won a lawsuit against Montana’s Public Service Commission.

District Judge Kathy Seeley of Helena threw out most of the commission's work on Caithness Beaver Creek, a $500 million wind and battery storage project located near Rapelje. The judge, in her ruling, said the terms set by the PSC underpaid Caithness for the electricity it’s to sell to NorthWestern Energy, the state’s largest monopoly utility.

It was the third time this year a court has ruled the PSC ignored energy law, and even its own previous decisions, in setting prices for a wind or solar farm.

The Beaver Creek project was to be the first Montana renewable energy development with battery storage, making it possible for the wind farm to deliver energy when the wind isn’t blowing. It’s a common refrain of NorthWestern Energy that it should be allowed to pay less for renewable energy because the electricity is unavailable when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine.

Batteries were supposed to help Caithness get a better price for its electricity, the company argued, because the power would be available in peak demand times when energy fetches a better rate. Montana’s PSC ruled that the batteries had little influence on the value of what Caithness was selling.