504 COVID-19 cases added in Montana; statewide hospitalizations continue to rise

Montana reported 504 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which is the most cases the state has reported in a single day.
The previous record for cases reported in a single day was set last Saturday when 501 cases were reported.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 4,983 compared to 3,454 a week ago and 2,600 two weeks ago.
There are nine counties in Montana with 100 or more active cases.
Another two deaths were also reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide death total to 192 people.
A week ago the state was reporting 177 total deaths. Two weeks ago the state had reported 164 deaths related to COVID-19.
The deaths added to the state website were reported out of Pondera County and Stillwater County. The Pondera County death represents the first person in the county to die as a result of of COVID-19. The county health department announced the resident's death "from complications due to COVID-19" last Saturday.
Stillwater County has now had three people die due to COVID-19.
The Stillwater County resident who died was in their 80s and died in a hospital outside the county, according to a county press release issued Monday.
The person is the first person whose death is associated with a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Caslen Meadowlark Assisted Living Facility in Columbus.
The outbreak was described in a press release issued Sept. 29 by the county's public health department. At that point in time a combined 10 people including employees and residents had tested positive as of Sept. 23 and three residents were hospitalized.
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Montana has had 280 different congregate settings report COVID-19 cases. Those include schools, assisted living facilities, long term care facilities, correctional facilities, group homes, mental health facilities and senior independent living facilities.
Long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities in Montana have had 54 COVID-19 related deaths in the state and 654 cases, according to the most recent numbers released by DPHHS.
Those numbers were compiled based on data available at the end of September, or about 2,300 cases and 12 deaths ago.
Support Local Journalism
Another 15 people were reported to be hospitalized Tuesday morning, bringing the active hospitalization total in the state to 216 and the total number of hospitalizations since march to 773.
A week ago the state had 166 people actively hospitalized.
The new hospitalizations come after more than 230 Montana health care providers, including doctors in some of the busiest hospitals in the state, signed a letter asking the public to work to flatten the curve of COVID-19 case growth as a regional surge in cases presents Montana with a COVID-19 situation "more serious than it has ever been in our state."
Our health care systems here and around the region are being strained under this pressure. COVID-19 can impact everyone — young, old, healthy, or chronically ill. It can cause heart damage in young athletes, it can increase the risk of pre-term delivery in pregnant mothers, it can steal the lives of our loved ones from us too soon, particularly our elders," the letter states.
"Reducing the spread of disease is the most powerful tool our community has to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the best way to keep our children safely in school, to keep our economy open, and to keep our friends, family, and neighbors alive. Other communities and states have been overwhelmed by this virus. We are not immune, and the risk of that happening here has never been higher."
Twelve counties reported a double-digit number of cases Tuesday, including Flathead County for which the state reported 124 cases for 846 active cases.
Other counties with a double-digit number of new cases include Glacier, Missoula, Gallatin, Yellowstone, Cascade, Hill, Big Horn, Toole, Park, Blaine and Lake.
Montana has had 15,347 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. Of those cases 10,172 people are considered recovered.
Another 2,745 tests were recently completed for 372,720 total in the state.
According to the latest update from the state 10 counties with the highest number of active cases reported the following number of additional cases in Tuesday's update:
- Yellowstone County with 46 (1,021 active)
- Flathead with 124 (846 active)
- Cascade with 20 (491 active)
- Missoula with 49 (365 active)
- Glacier with 58 (338 active)
- Roosevelt with six (243 active)
- Gallatin with 46 (234 active)
- Lewis and Clark with seven (180 active)
- Big Horn County with 17 (126 active)
- Hill with 18 (97 active)
Other counties reporting new cases Tuesday include:
- Toole with 13 (80 active)
- Park with 12 (29 active)
- Blaine with 11 (62 active)
- Lake with 10 (57 active)
- Silver Bow with eight (72 active)
- Rosebud with seven (74 active)
- Pondera with six (43 active)
- Ravalli with five (43 active)
- Beaverhead with four (42 active)
- Fergus with four (15 active)
- Lincoln with four (45 active)
- Prairie with four (18 active)
- Teton with four (24 active)
- Choteau with three (11 active)
- Stillwater with three (36 active)
- Broadwater with two (three active)
- Dawson with two (nine active)
- Fallon with two (13 active)
- Jefferson with two (45 active)
- Wibaux with two (12 active)
- Carbon with one (12 active)
- Custer with one (eight active)
- Liberty with one (one active)
- Richland with one (68 active)
- Treasure with one (two active)
