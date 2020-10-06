504 COVID-19 cases added in Montana; statewide hospitalizations continue to rise

Our health care systems here and around the region are being strained under this pressure. COVID-19 can impact everyone — young, old, healthy, or chronically ill. It can cause heart damage in young athletes, it can increase the risk of pre-term delivery in pregnant mothers, it can steal the lives of our loved ones from us too soon, particularly our elders," the letter states.

"Reducing the spread of disease is the most powerful tool our community has to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the best way to keep our children safely in school, to keep our economy open, and to keep our friends, family, and neighbors alive. Other communities and states have been overwhelmed by this virus. We are not immune, and the risk of that happening here has never been higher."

Twelve counties reported a double-digit number of cases Tuesday, including Flathead County for which the state reported 124 cases for 846 active cases.

Other counties with a double-digit number of new cases include Glacier, Missoula, Gallatin, Yellowstone, Cascade, Hill, Big Horn, Toole, Park, Blaine and Lake.

Montana has had 15,347 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. Of those cases 10,172 people are considered recovered.

Another 2,745 tests were recently completed for 372,720 total in the state.