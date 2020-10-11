585 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Montana; active cases pass 7,000

The state last released a COVID-19 hospital occupancy and capacity report Friday. Officials have called the reports they began issuing last week snapshots on a frequently changing situation.

At that point the state had 1,093 non-COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds. Another 218 COVID-19 patients were occupying hospital beds and 699 hospital beds were available.

Intensive Care Units in the state had 54 non COVID-19 patients and 43 COVID-19 patients, leaving a total of 61 ICU beds open in the state.

Ventilators were being used for 23 non COVID-19 patients and 20 COVID-19 patients, leaving 257 available in the state, according to the report.

Statewide a total of 892 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is an increase of 148 people from the same time last week.

The death of another person was reported Sunday, bringing the statewide death total to 210 people compared to 187 deaths reported last Sunday.

Fifteen counties reported double digit numbers of new cases Sunday. Yellowstone County and Flathead County reported the most new cases.