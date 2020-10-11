585 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Montana; active cases pass 7,000

Another 585 COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in Montana, bringing the statewide active case total to 7,131.
That's an increase of more than 2,000 active cases from last Sunday when the state had 4,851 active cases.
Two weeks ago Montana had 2,335 active cases.
Heading into the weekend Montana was ranked third-worst in the nation in average daily added cases per 100,000 population, behind only North Dakota and South Dakota, according to COVID-19 statistics tracked through a joint effort involving the Harvard Global Health Institute and multiple other organizations.
The nonprofit Center for Public Integrity reported last Thursday that the most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report distributed to governors put Montana in the red zone for new cases per 100,000 population for the previous week.
Active hospitalizations also increased from 280 the previous day to 286, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Public Health and Human Services published in an update Sunday to the state's case mapping and information website.
That's an increase of 95 active hospitalizations from what was reported last Sunday.
The state last released a COVID-19 hospital occupancy and capacity report Friday. Officials have called the reports they began issuing last week snapshots on a frequently changing situation.
At that point the state had 1,093 non-COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds. Another 218 COVID-19 patients were occupying hospital beds and 699 hospital beds were available.
Intensive Care Units in the state had 54 non COVID-19 patients and 43 COVID-19 patients, leaving a total of 61 ICU beds open in the state.
Ventilators were being used for 23 non COVID-19 patients and 20 COVID-19 patients, leaving 257 available in the state, according to the report.
Statewide a total of 892 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is an increase of 148 people from the same time last week.
The death of another person was reported Sunday, bringing the statewide death total to 210 people compared to 187 deaths reported last Sunday.
Fifteen counties reported double digit numbers of new cases Sunday. Yellowstone County and Flathead County reported the most new cases.
Yellowstone County reported 99 new cases for 1,440 active cases. The county exceeded a weekly total of 50 cases per 100,000 people Saturday, A press conference is scheduled Monday in which the Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton will announce new restrictions on the size of gatherings as well as capacity in restaurants, bars and place of worship. Felton will be joined by a representative or representatives of the county Unified Health Command Medical/Technical team.
Flathead County reported 92 new cases for 1,001 active cases compared to 378 active cases two weeks ago.
Montana had 18,702 total cases Sunday and 11,361 recoveries, compared to 14,645 cases and 9,597 recoveries last Sunday.
The state has now added 4,067 cases since last Sunday and 6,595 cases since the same time two weeks ago.
The state reported 1,609 newly completed tests for a total of 390,258 tests statewide.
The 10 counties with the highest active case totals added the following number of cases Sunday:
- Yellowstone with 99 (1,440 active)
- Flathead with 92 (1,001 active)
- Cascade with zero (596 active)
- Missoula with zero (590 active)
- Gallatin with 39 (510 active)
- Glacier with 44 (499 active)
- Roosevelt with five (295 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 18 (213 active)
- Hill with 29 (162 active)
- Big Horn with 17 (154 active)
Other counties reporting cases Sunday include:
- Toole with 43 (97 active)
- Blaine with 28 (112 active)
- Valley with 22 (78 active)
- Deer Lodge with 21 (129 active)
- Lake with 16 (103 active)
- Lincoln with 11 (83 active)
- Park with 11 (41 active)
- Richland with 10 (81 active)
- Beaverhead with nine (43 active)
- Dawson with nine (43 active)
- Fergus with eight (55 active)
- Granite with eight (18 active)
- Musselshell with seven (10 active)
- Rosebud with five (90 active)
- Carbon with four (31 active)
- Custer with four (29 active)
- McCone with four (eight active)
- Powder River with four (17 active)
- Silver Bow with three (84 active)
- Broadwater with two (seven active)
- Meagher with two (14 active)
- Phillips with two (11 active)
- Powell with two (nine active)
- Sheridan with two (13 active)
- Carter with one (four active)
- Liberty with one (five active)
- Pondera with one (60 active)
- Teton with one (20 active)
- Wibaux with one (22 active)
