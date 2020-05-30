7 more inmates, 1 staffer test positive for COVID-19 at Yellowstone County Jail

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven more inmates and one staff member at Yellowstone County jail test positive for COVID-19, after a female inmate tested positive earlier this week.

The woman who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday had spent two and a half weeks in a unit at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility with 33 other women.

On Friday 34 inmates and 41 jail staff were tested for the novel coronavirus, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release.

The woman who first tested positive on Tuesday has been hospitalized, but is recovering, Linder said.

The other seven inmates who tested positive are isolated and receiving medical care provided by Correctional Health Partners, YCDF’s health services contractor, Linder said.

The 28 inmates in that unit who tested negative for the disease are being quarantined and observed for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.