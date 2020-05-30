7 more inmates, 1 staffer test positive for COVID-19 at Yellowstone County Jail

Seven more inmates and one staff member at Yellowstone County jail test positive for COVID-19, after a female inmate tested positive earlier this week.
The woman who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday had spent two and a half weeks in a unit at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility with 33 other women.
On Friday 34 inmates and 41 jail staff were tested for the novel coronavirus, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release.
The woman who first tested positive on Tuesday has been hospitalized, but is recovering, Linder said.
The other seven inmates who tested positive are isolated and receiving medical care provided by Correctional Health Partners, YCDF’s health services contractor, Linder said.
The 28 inmates in that unit who tested negative for the disease are being quarantined and observed for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
The county health department believes the first woman who tested positive for COVID-19 became infected while at the jail. The incubation period for COVID-19 is two weeks, and she was booked in on April 28, according to Captain Roger Bodine, the jail commander previously told The Billings Gazette.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was moved to a medium-security unit with 33 other women on May 4, where she spent 17 days before being taken to the hospital, Bodine said.
One jail staff member also tested positive on Saturday. Two staff members had tested positive for the virus in March.
The investigation into individual cases is ongoing and interviews will be conducted by RiverStone Health, Linder said.
