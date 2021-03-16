78-pound meth bust near Columbus gets prison time for Florida man

Imhoff told the trooper he was driving from Las Vegas to his home in North Dakota to work in the oil fields, but when asked he could not provide a home address in North Dakota, or even a zip code of where he lived. He had no luggage in the car, court docs say.

During questioning, the trooper noticed that Imhoff was visibly shaking, nervous and that his story seemed inconsistent.

A K-9 unit alerted to drugs in the car, and the trooper seized the car and got a search warrant. Imhoff was dropped off at a gas station in Columbus, but taken from the gas station to the Drug Enforcement and Administration offices in Billings after the trooper searched the impounded car and found 78 pounds of meth.

The meth was hidden under floor storage compartments in the car in garbage bags and some wrapped in duct tape. Tests came back positive for meth and an analysis found the meth to be 98% pure.

The February drug bust was the largest amount of meth possessed in a single traffic stop in Montana, according to the Department of Justice. In 2018 the Montana Highway Patrol seized just over 11 pounds of meth. In 2017 MHP seized 68 pounds of meth, according to annual reports.

