78-pound meth bust near Columbus gets prison time for Florida man

A Florida man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for trafficking 78 pounds of meth into Montana last year, the largest amount of meth seen in a single traffic stop in the state.
Nicholas James Imhoff, 30, of Cape Coral, Florida, was sentenced to 11 years in prison with 5 years of supervised release.
In delivering the sentence, U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen recommended that Imhoff serve his sentence in Pensacola, Florida, to be closer to his family.
Prosecutors called for sentence of 210 months, or 17 and a half years.
Christensen noted that Imhoff had no previous criminal record, not so much as a traffic citation, which warranted a lighter sentence than if he had previous history of trafficking drugs.
The street value of the meth was estimated at as much as $1.2 million.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Imhoff on Feb. 11, 2020 near Columbus on Interstate 90.
The trooper pulled over Imhoff for driving six miles per hour above the speed limit. Imhoff was driving alone in a rental car with Illinois license plates. The minivan had been rented five days earlier in Las Vegas.
Imhoff told the trooper he was driving from Las Vegas to his home in North Dakota to work in the oil fields, but when asked he could not provide a home address in North Dakota, or even a zip code of where he lived. He had no luggage in the car, court docs say.
During questioning, the trooper noticed that Imhoff was visibly shaking, nervous and that his story seemed inconsistent.
A K-9 unit alerted to drugs in the car, and the trooper seized the car and got a search warrant. Imhoff was dropped off at a gas station in Columbus, but taken from the gas station to the Drug Enforcement and Administration offices in Billings after the trooper searched the impounded car and found 78 pounds of meth.
The meth was hidden under floor storage compartments in the car in garbage bags and some wrapped in duct tape. Tests came back positive for meth and an analysis found the meth to be 98% pure.
The February drug bust was the largest amount of meth possessed in a single traffic stop in Montana, according to the Department of Justice. In 2018 the Montana Highway Patrol seized just over 11 pounds of meth. In 2017 MHP seized 68 pounds of meth, according to annual reports.
