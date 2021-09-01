79-year-old killed in Park County motorcycle accident ID'd

A 79-year-old man who died Tuesday after his motorcycle went off the highway in Park County has been identified.

Park County Coroner Albert Jenkins identified the man as Stanley Thomas Gilbert, a resident of Clyde Park. Gilbert was riding south on U.S. Highway 89. While turning onto Interstate 90, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol, his motorcycle left the road.

Gilbert struck several signs, and was thrown from his motorcycle. First responders declared him dead at the scene. The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m., and the cause is still under investigation by MHP.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.

There have been 146 fatalities on Montana’s roads so far in 2021, according to data from MHP. Crashes are up by about 11% compared to this same time last year. Deaths are similarly on the rise, with nearly a 7% increase.

