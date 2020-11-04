793 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Wednesday in Montana

Montana added another 793 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in an update Wednesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the state to a new all-time high of 13,405 active cases.

The additional deaths bring the state death total, according to the website, to 404.

The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Montana has had 35,955 people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 since March. Of those people 22,146 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Statewide there were 407 people hospitalized, according to the Wednesday update. A total of 1,402 people have been hospitalized in Montana as a result of COVID-19.

Gallatin County reported the most new cases of any county Wednesday with 166 for 1,544 active cases. Cascade, Flathead, Missoula and Yellowstone counties all reported more than 60 new cases Wednesday, and each county had more than 1,000 active cases. Yellowstone County has 2,908 active cases, which is more than any other county in the state.