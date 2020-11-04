793 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Wednesday in Montana

Montana added another 793 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in an update Wednesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the state to a new all-time high of 13,405 active cases.
The additional deaths bring the state death total, according to the website, to 404.
The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Montana has had 35,955 people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 since March. Of those people 22,146 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Statewide there were 407 people hospitalized, according to the Wednesday update. A total of 1,402 people have been hospitalized in Montana as a result of COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
Gallatin County reported the most new cases of any county Wednesday with 166 for 1,544 active cases. Cascade, Flathead, Missoula and Yellowstone counties all reported more than 60 new cases Wednesday, and each county had more than 1,000 active cases. Yellowstone County has 2,908 active cases, which is more than any other county in the state.
Health officials in the Montana have said repeatedly that higher case numbers leads to increased transmission of the virus, increased hospitalizations, and increased deaths.
Another 4,764 tests were completed by Wednesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 517,288.
Counties added the following number of new cases Wednesday:
- Gallatin with 166 (1,544 active)
- Cascade with 98 (1,526 active)
- Flathead with 97 (1,087 active)
- Missoula with 73 (1,128 active)
- Yellowstone with 67 (2,908 active)
- Big Horn with 47 (308 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 41 (936 active)
- Hill with 36 (458 active)
- Glacier with 20 (154 active)
- Ravalli with 18 (395 active)
- Toole with 18 (18 active)
- Blaine with 12 (142 active)
- Powell with 12 (182 active)
- Stillwater with 11 (95 active)
- Lake with nine (234 active)
- Deer Lodge with eight (104 active)
- Sweet Grass with seven (42 active)
- Daniels with six (19 active)
- Richland with five (63 active)
- Carbon with four (51 active)
- Chouteau with four (60 active)
- Custer with four (137 active)
- Sanders with four (20 active)
- Sheridan with four (30 active)
- Lincoln with three (78 active)
- Rosebud with three (155 active)
- Madison with two (45 active)
- Pondera with two (28 active)
- Prairie with two (two active)
- Roosevelt with two (408 active)
- Beaverhead with two (38 active)
- Dawson with one (108 active)
- Fergus with one (91 active)
- Garfield with one (10 active)
- Park with one (91 active)
- Phillips with one (38 active)
- Teton with one (nine active)
- Valley with one (72 active)
Check with county health departments for the most current local COVID-19 information.
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.