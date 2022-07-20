8-mile section of Yellowstone River closed as old railroad bridge teeters

An abandoned railway bridge near Highway 89 that crosses the Yellowstone River east of Livingston is dangerously close to falling into the water following erosion from major flooding last month.

Consequently, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is closing the Yellowstone River from the Mayor’s Landing fishing access site in Livingston to the Sheep Mountain FAS, which is about an eight-mile stretch of the river and includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS.

Mayor’s Landing FAS will remain open for take-out access for river users, and Sheep Mountain will remain open for launching.

FWP is working with the Montana Department of Transportation regarding the railroad bridge's failure.

The closure will remain in effect until the issue is resolved.