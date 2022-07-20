 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

8-mile section of Yellowstone River closed as old railroad bridge teeters

  • 0
Abandoned railroad bridge

An abandoned railroad bridge that parallels Highway 89 over the Yellowstone River is in danger of failing, prompting the closure of eight miles of the river.

 Brett French

An abandoned railway bridge near Highway 89 that crosses the Yellowstone River east of Livingston is dangerously close to falling into the water following erosion from major flooding last month.

Consequently, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is closing the Yellowstone River from the Mayor’s Landing fishing access site in Livingston to the Sheep Mountain FAS, which is about an eight-mile stretch of the river and includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS. 

Mayor’s Landing FAS will remain open for take-out access for river users, and Sheep Mountain will remain open for launching.

FWP is working with the Montana Department of Transportation regarding the railroad bridge's failure. 

The closure will remain in effect until the issue is resolved.

Watch: Railroad bridge near Livingston at risk
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Flood impacts to south-central MT remain

Flood impacts to south-central MT remain

As last week's flood waters slink back into their rivers, some roads and transport essentials have been left with damages — if not completely wiped out — while other less impacted areas are returning to normal.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered antelope calf born at Illinois zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News