8-year-old killed after 15-year-old driver crashes near Glendive

A child was killed and three others injured in a wreck near Glendive.

The four family members were traveling north on Saturday in a Cadillac Escalade on Montana Highway 16, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol, with a 15-year-old boy at the wheel. Near mile marker 18, the SUV left the road, collided with an embankment and came to a stop about 10 feet away.

Traveling with the 15-year-old boy were a 10-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, all three of whom were from Castle Rock, Colorado. A 39-year-old woman from Williston, North Dakota was also among the passengers.

Emergency crews transported the four to a Glendive hospital, where the 8-year-old was pronounced dead. The boy and 10-year-old girl were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Trooper Zachary Sommerfeld told The Gazette, and the girl was seriously injured. The driver and the 39-year-old woman were treated for minor injuries.

The 15-year-old was licensed to drive with a permit out of Colorado, Sommerfeld said. Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash, but MHP is still investigating its cause.

More than 210 people have died on Montana’s roads so far in 2021, according to preliminary data from MHP. Both crashes and fatalities have increased compared to this same time last year, with deaths up by nearly 14%.

