82% of Upper Missouri Basin dry or in drought

Despite some rain and snow in October, about 82% of the Upper Missouri River Basin is experiencing “some form of abnormally dry conditions or drought,” according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.
What’s more, the seasonal drought outlook will extend through the end of January across most of the basin, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Although conditions are dry, the agency will continue to release water from Gavins Point Dam to support Missouri River barge traffic downstream, the agency announced in a Friday press release.
Gavins Point releases are currently 28,000 cubic feet per second. Release reductions to the winter rate of 12,000 cfs are scheduled to begin around Nov. 22. Releases will be gradually reduced by 3,000 cfs each day until reaching a rate of 14,000 cfs. Releases will then be paused before stepping down 1,000 cfs every five days to the winter release. The navigation flow support season normally ends on Dec. 1 at the mouth of the Missouri River.
With reservoir levels well below normal by 2022, the first half of the Missouri River navigation season will “likely be at minimum service levels,” the Corps said.
The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast for the upper Basin, updated on Nov. 1, is 15 million acre-feet (MAF), 58% of average. If realized, this runoff would be the 10th lowest runoff in 123 years of record-keeping.
This means that Fort Peck, Garrison and Oahe reservoirs are expected to be 10 to 12 feet below the bases of their respective flood control zones on March 1.
Right now, Fort Peck Dam is releasing 5,000 cfs of water, down from a 5,400 cfs last month. By the end of November the reservoir level is forecast to be at an elevation of 2,226.4 feet. Last year at the same time of year the lake was about 10 feet higher. In 2019 at the same time the lake was 13 feet higher.
Lower flows also mean less power generation from turbines in the dams. The six dams under Corps control produced 708 million kilowatt hours of electricity in October, down from the average of 819 million kWh. The power plants are projected to generate 8.6 billion kWh of electricity this year, compared to the long-term average of 9.5 billion kWh.