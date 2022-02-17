82nd wolf killed in Region 3, halting hunting, trapping season near Yellowstone

A female wolf shot Wednesday in northern Park County became the 82nd killed this winter in Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Region 3, prompting the immediate closure of the hunting and trapping season for the animals near Yellowstone National Park.

The hunting and trapping of wolves around Yellowstone has been a hot-button issue, criticized by conservation groups and some park-area business owners. One argument against the high harvest was the value of the wolves in Yellowstone as a tourist attraction. Last year the park set a record for visitation with more than 4.86 million tourists.

According to stats the Park Service keeps, 24 wolves known to park managers have been killed this winter in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. The majority – 19 – were shot in two Region 3 hunting districts next to the park’s border. Sixteen were killed in Wolf Management Unit 313 and three in WMU 316. The last wolf was killed in WMU 390.

“The needless killing of at least 19 Yellowstone wolves in Montana – 17 percent of the park’s population – marks a dark chapter in wolf recovery,” Jonathan Proctor, Rockies and Plains program director at Defenders of Wildlife, said in a statement.

The Park Service estimates nine members of the Phantom Lake pack were killed this season, effectively wiping out the group. Nine wolves that were collared for scientific studies are among those that have been killed. The current wolf population in Yellowstone is estimated at 90 animals, within its normal range since delisting. In 2020 Montana estimated its wolf population at 1,177 animals.

So far this season, 223 wolves have been killed in Montana, based on numbers supplied to FWP. The quota for the entire state was set at 450 wolves.

Another concern expressed concerning the higher hunting and trapping quotas is that killing so many wolves could lead to a federal re-listing of the animals to protect them under the Endangered Species Act. Such an action would require the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to wrest control over management from states.

Several groups have lobbied for such an action, but so far Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has only opined against the hunting in a USA Today column.

In that article printed earlier this month, she specifically singled out Montana saying: “We are alarmed by recent reports from Montana, where so far this season nearly 20 gray wolves that set foot outside of Yellowstone National Park have been killed. This happened because the state recently removed longstanding rules in areas adjacent to the park, which were effective in protecting Yellowstone wolves that do not recognize boundary lines on a map.

“We have communicated to state officials that these kinds of actions jeopardize the decades of federal and state partnerships that successfully recovered gray wolves in the northern Rockies.”

The USFWS announced in September it is conducting a year-long review to determine if protections are warranted.

Haaland’s article prompted Montana GOP Sen. Steve Daines to rebuke the Interior Secretary “for continuing to ignore the science and politicize gray wolf management,” according to a press release by his office.

The quota near the park was eliminated by the new Republican-nominated Fish and Wildlife Commission following the election of Greg Gianforte to governor, the first GOP governor in 16 years.

Prior to this hunting season, a commission comprised of different members had limited the harvest in Montana near Yellowstone to three wolves, recognizing the economic and cultural value of the wolves to the region. Low quotas were also in effect near Glacier National Park.

Utah State University scientist Dan MacNulty has criticized FWP, saying the state miscalculated the number of wolves to kill in Region 3. He points to a commission agenda item where the agency wrote that since 18% of the wolf population lived in Region 3, 18% of the 450 wolves to be taken should be killed there. However, 18% of 450 is 81, not 82.

“Why does one extra wolf matter?” MacNulty wrote on his Twitter page. “First, it could be a wolf that Park visitors spend many hours and thousands of dollars to watch; dollars that pay for Montana guides, lodging, restaurants, etc. Second, it could be a wolf that the Park spent thousands of dollars to radio-collar in support of Park monitoring and research. Data from this collar will contribute to numerous projects, many involving students and researchers at Montana schools.”

FWP has different quotas for each of its seven regions that divide the state. Region 1 in northwest Montana has the highest at a quota of 195. Northeastern Montana’s Region 6 has the lowest with a threshold of three, partly because few wolves manage to make it that far east and survive.

The seasons start in September and extend to March 15. With the hunting and trapping season closed in Region 3, trappers in the six WMUs must remove their equipment from the field as quickly as possible. Given the short notice for the closing of the season, it’s possible the take in Region 3 could exceed 82 wolves.

In January, the new commission chose not to halt the hunting and trapping season early in Region 3 when 76 animals had been killed.

New laws passed by the Legislature and signed by Gianforte aim to reduce wolf populations, with approval from some hunting and livestock groups. The changes allow bait to be used for hunting wolves, snare use by trappers and an increase in the number of wolves each individual can kill.

Livestock losses to predators – including wolves, bears and mountain lions – documented by the Montana’s Livestock Loss Board in 2021 totaled 385 animals resulting in more than $300,000 in payouts to producers.

Anyone interested in up-to-date information on the status of Montana’s wolf harvest can view FWP’s wolf dashboard, which shows the number of wolves harvested by region and wolf management unit. The dashboard is updated several times a day.

