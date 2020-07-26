89 new COVID-19 cases added Sunday in Montana; active cases statewide at 1,217

Montana has added another 89 new cases of COVID-19, according to testing numbers updated on the state's case tracking website Sunday using data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Yellowstone County had the greatest increase in new cases with 29, putting it at 463 known active cases out of the state's 1,217 active cases. Yellowstone County has the most confirmed active cases in the state and more than quadruple the number of active cases of any other county.
Neighboring Big Horn County is second in known active cases with 105 and Gallatin County is third with 101.
New cases in Yellowstone County include a boy younger than 10, three boys between the ages of 10 and 19, three women in their 20s, four men in their 30s, two women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, a man in his 40s, four men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, four men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s.
The 89 new cases Sunday follow a record-setting Saturday in which the state added 224 new cases of COVID-19, which amounted to the biggest single day increase in cases yet for Montana.
Statewide there were 62 active hospitalizations Sunday morning which is an increase of three from Saturday. As of last Thursday, 39 of the 54 active hospitalizations statewide were in Yellowstone County.
Since March, Montana has had 3,342 confirmed cases, 46 deaths and 199 hospitalizations. Of those who have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the state considers 2,079 people to be recovered.
COVID-19 cases in Montana have been uncovered through 152,315 tests, including another 1,300 new tests processed by Sunday. Over the last week including Sunday, Montana has averaged 118 new confirmed cases a day and 2,736 tests a day. The positive testing rate over that period is about 4.3%.
People in their 20s make up 27% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana, which is more than any other age group. People in their 30s account for the second-highest number of cases in the state with 16%.
Of the state's 46 deaths, 17 have happened in Yellowstone County since July 6 and 15 of those deaths have been residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care where a COVID-19 outbreak has infected at least 96 people associated with the senior care facility including 56 residents and 40 staff members.
Counties reporting new cases Sunday include Flathead County with 16 (67 total active), Ravalli County with 11 (21 total active), Gallatin County with eight (101 total active), Cascade County with five (71 total active), Silver Bow County with four (21 total active), Lake County with three (52 total active), Lewis and Clark County with three (73 total active), Madison County with three (16 total active), Lincoln County with two (22 total active), Broadwater County with one (one total active), Carbon County with one (six total active), Jefferson County with one (nine total active), Roosevelt County with one (two total active) and Valley County with one (three total active).
