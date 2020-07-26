89 new COVID-19 cases added Sunday in Montana; active cases statewide at 1,217

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana has added another 89 new cases of COVID-19, according to testing numbers updated on the state's case tracking website Sunday using data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Yellowstone County had the greatest increase in new cases with 29, putting it at 463 known active cases out of the state's 1,217 active cases. Yellowstone County has the most confirmed active cases in the state and more than quadruple the number of active cases of any other county.

Neighboring Big Horn County is second in known active cases with 105 and Gallatin County is third with 101.

New cases in Yellowstone County include a boy younger than 10, three boys between the ages of 10 and 19, three women in their 20s, four men in their 30s, two women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, a man in his 40s, four men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, four men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s.

The 89 new cases Sunday follow a record-setting Saturday in which the state added 224 new cases of COVID-19, which amounted to the biggest single day increase in cases yet for Montana.