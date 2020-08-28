9 active COVID-19 cases at Montana State University, health officer says

Montana State University has recorded nine active cases of COVID-19 and another 22 cases that are no longer contagious, Gallatin County health officials said Friday.
Managing the COVID-19 pandemic is critical for the flagship university's efforts to have students on campus this school year, and for keeping case figures relatively low in Gallatin County.
Officials are considering adding testing for asymptomatic students in addition to the free walk-up testing for students with symptoms, but have concerns about testing capacity.
“To the extent we can do that and not overload our system we’re supportive of that, but we’re cautious and devoting resources to those who are symptomatic,” Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley said at a Friday press conference.
With K-12 schools beginning and flu and cold season coming Kelley anticipates more people will seek out testing.
Getting those tests back and quickly starting contact tracing would be important to slow the spread of the virus, he said.
Kelley said health department staffing was not strained and contract tracing began one day after the health department was notified of a positive case.
Gallatin County has been seeing a decrease in cases since early July, but Kelley said it was likely cases would climb as schools began.
The county is already seeing a slight increase in case numbers from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24.
"We saw a slight uptick but not enough to know if it’s a trend," Kelley said.
Keeping case count down, especially in schools, is paramount if the county wants to keep in-person classes, he said.
The majority of Gallatin County's cases have been in people in their 20s and 30s.
"As we head back to school it’s so important that we do everything we can, and community has control, to keep numbers low to keep kids in school, classes at MSU and businesses going," he said.
Universities across the country have struggled to manage COVID-19 spread among on-campus students. Schools like Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina already shifted to online only classes after attempting to reopen.
Montana University System schools shifted their schedules earlier this semester, aiming to finish before Thanksgiving and avoid a wave of travel. Plans call for bringing students back to campus with safety measures.
Gallatin County was an early epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Montana, but the county's case load plummeted amid sweeping spring shutdowns. The county hasn't seen the same upswing as Yellowstone County this summer; it currently has 35 active cases, only about 2% of the state total.
Reporting of COVID-19 cases among public educational institutions has been scattershot in Montana. Some systems have reported positive cases among students and staff, while other have said they will not, beyond what's required for contact tracing.
