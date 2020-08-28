9 active COVID-19 cases at Montana State University, health officer says

The county is already seeing a slight increase in case numbers from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24.

"We saw a slight uptick but not enough to know if it’s a trend," Kelley said.

Keeping case count down, especially in schools, is paramount if the county wants to keep in-person classes, he said.

The majority of Gallatin County's cases have been in people in their 20s and 30s.

"As we head back to school it’s so important that we do everything we can, and community has control, to keep numbers low to keep kids in school, classes at MSU and businesses going," he said.

Universities across the country have struggled to manage COVID-19 spread among on-campus students. Schools like Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina already shifted to online only classes after attempting to reopen.

Montana University System schools shifted their schedules earlier this semester, aiming to finish before Thanksgiving and avoid a wave of travel. Plans call for bringing students back to campus with safety measures.