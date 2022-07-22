9 tubers rescued from Yellowstone River Friday near Huntley

Nine people were rescued from the Yellowstone River near Huntley Friday afternoon when the plastic tubes they were riding on got hung up on a log.

The group was floating on cheap, plastic swimming pool-type tubes that were apparently tied together, said witnesses. Most of the floaters were young adults, although one was a youth probably eight or 10 years old.

Four of the people were able to get to shore, and one girl was injured enough to require medical attention and was transported to a Billings hospital, said Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Rescuers used the sheriff's department helicopter to spot the group on the river and then guided the rescue boat to the stranded tubers.

“They weren’t that far from shore, although there was a lot of fast water between them and the shore,” Linder said.

Record flooding early in June changed the river’s course in places and littered many of the channels with debris like fallen trees.

"That river has been changed so much by flooding," the sheriff said.