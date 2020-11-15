A horse named Sweets returns home after nearly a month lost in the backcountry

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We didn’t think the horse was going to make it out at all,” said Hart. “We were pretty sure we were going to take these owners in and watch them shoot it.”

Hart, Youngbar, and their neighbor Travis Pitman spent most of Monday digging a trench so Sweets could begin to move. They left hay, apples, and water. “He was so thirsty, just sucking down water,” Hart said.

Dave Green, a Forest Service snow ranger based in Cooke City, pitched in Monday with feeding and watering the horse. “It definitely perked up its energy. I think it was on the verge of not surviving; it was good we got to it when we did.”

This was Green’s first horse rescue, an incident he said was unusual. “Talking with others out of the Gardner area, horses go missing quite a bit, but they have a tendency to find their way back. With the circumstances of this horse being lost so far back in the wilderness and having the snowstorms, it was lucky to be able to find this opening and get him out.”