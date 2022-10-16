'A little chaotic': Fromberg family still rebuilding months after flood

FROMBERG — Rebecca Shaw didn’t know how human a shower could make her feel.

For three months, Shaw, her husband and two sons had to drive into Billings to wash up in their friends’ bathrooms. A flood had emptied their Fromberg home and they spent most of their summer wondering where they would eat their next meal, and where they would sleep at night.

By the middle of September, the Shaws were sleeping on their property. The house is still mostly empty, finally dried of floodwater, but parked alongside it are a camper and tiny house. Another recent addition was a small 19-gallon water heater.

“I would say things are calmer,” she said from inside a space in the house that’s serving as a pantry, closet and entertainment center.

A cold May packed the Beartooth Mountains with fresh snow. Warmer temperatures through June turned snow melt into a water cannon that shot down into waterways spreading through Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties. Floods obliterated bridges, crops and entire homes. Emergency crew members in Red Lodge worked around the clock when waters broke above Rock Creek, some returning to find their own homes flooded.

The Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, fed by Rock Creek, overflowed and hit Fromberg on its eastern side June 13. Of its 400 residents, nearly a quarter had their homes damaged by floods.

The flood turned Fromberg into a camp of officials and volunteers for several weeks. Men and women flowed in and out of homes caked with sludge, working through grief, heat and blossoming clouds of mosquitoes. Homes were turned inside-out.

Back in June, the Shaws had hoses stretching out of their basement, pumping out black muck. Teams carried their trove of electronics, nearly all of which were soaked and useless, outside to dry in the sun. While volunteers marched out of the house with furniture and appliances, 16-year-old Noah Shaw swept mud into small piles.

“It was a little chaotic,” said James Shaw, seated next to his wife. James was afforded several weeks away from his work at the Montana VA when a coworker saw the extent of the destruction in Fromberg.

Their house was unlivable, and like most of Fromberg’s flood victims, they had no insurance. Only a handful of Fromberg homeowners had policies in place as of mid-June, High Country News reported. The flood emptied an entire trailer park on the southeast corner of town of its residents; families who had no choice but to move on. As of September, the trailers remained empty.

The repairs to the Shaw house, less than a block away from the trailer park, would come out of their pockets, from their own hard work and FEMA grant funds doled out bit by bit.

The Shaws previously lost a house in Joliet in a fire, but it was covered by an insurance policy that put them up in a hotel and compensated them for all of the belongings lost. Now, James Shaw said, it seems like they’re on their own.

“You have to make decisions, like is it worth it have somebody install this, or can we do it ourselves?” Rebecca Shaw said.

Each payment from FEMA is made on request, with Rebecca submitting an email documenting how the federal funds have not been enough to repair the damage. After receiving and upfront grant, additional funds from FEMA started arriving by August, but that was after the fraud.

The Gazette spoke with four Fromberg households damaged by the flood in late September. Two of those families had their identities stolen, with strangers applying for grant funds in their names. While the Shaws didn’t lose any money due to fraud, it delayed their grant payments by several weeks.

With volunteer help, the Shaws spent the summer scooping out soggy drywall and insulation, and prying up warped floors during the day. At night, they stayed either in hotels or in the living rooms of friends who welcomed them in. Frustrations sometimes boiled over, with James and Rebecca saying how critical routine is for their two sons who have autism.

"A lot of people have misconceptions about people with autism. They don’t have less emotions, they just have less ability to process those emotions," Rebecca said.

“Before we had housing, every night the question would be, 'Where are we sleeping, what are we eating?' Knowing where you’re sleeping, knowing where your clothes are and being able to know where your food is, and where your dishes are, it helps everybody."

Stability arrived in the form of a trailer and tiny house, both supplied by relatives, which flank the main home. The lodging is far from ideal, with neither having running water, but nobody is wondering where they’ll be sleeping for the night, Rebecca Shaw said. The two boys, Noah and Nathan, sleep in the trailer while their parents take the house. Their two temporary houses are ringed with hay bales, insulation in case they need to spend the winter inside them.

"We're in a loft bed 7-and-a-half feet in the air, and I'm in a boot and sling," Rebecca said.

As the summer came to an end, and in the midst of a myriad of complications, the family of four added a fifth member. Allison Lennon, James Shaw's 19-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, came to Fromberg in early September.

Inside the one room of the main house where the Shaws and their children store their food and clothes, bins serve as cabinets, and shelves are stocked with snacks, canned soup and vegetables. When the family spoke with the Gazette, brats were thawing out to be grilled for dinner. Rebecca likened this stage in rebuilding their home to long-term "glamping."

Going into the fourth month since the flood, volunteers still arrive on Mondays. The help comes from an LDS congregation in Belfry. Progress on the Shaw house is currently stalled until more appliances arrive, and the insulation is replaced. The antiquated plumbing also needs replacing, and the Shaws also want to redo the wiring in their house, which Rebecca said probably dates back to the 50s. The insulation will be installed by a professional. Then James and Rebecca, both of whom have careers working in the tech industry, will handle the wiring on their own.

"Everyone wants to help that first week, first month, but some of it’s long-haul stuff," Rebecca said, and urged those who are still interested in volunteering to check in with https://www.rlacf.org/.