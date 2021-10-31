'A lot of power to heal': Chippewa Cree Tribe welcomes bison return to tribal lands

"There was 40 to 60 million buffalo here, on this land, and there was 40 to 60 million Natives on this land. They wiped out the buffalo and wiped the Indians out, too," Belcourt said.

Belcourt said he hopes the bison will restore a sense of pride and identity in the tribal community.

"As (the bison) come back and flourish, so too will our people," he said. "We live in some crazy times. Here in the Rocky Boy community, we're having a tough time: COVID-19, death, suicide, just loss. We're lost because we don't know who we are because years ago, it was stripped — the language, the culture. So now we have to find out who we are, and once we do, we're going to be all right. And this (bison return) is a big part of that."

Ashley Young, a member of the tribe's buffalo board, said the tribe hopes to expand the herd and build a visitor center.

"We have big plans. We want to do this big," she said. "Our dream is to expand. From there, it would be OK to slaughter one if we need for ceremonies or to feed our people."

Young said she hopes the return of bison will transform the community.