A new beef: USDA takes up labeling of lab-created 'cultured meat'

The labeling debate Montana had a couple years ago about “real meat” on the hoof versus cell-cultured meat from the lab is getting new sizzle from the federal government.
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday that it was giving the public two months to comment on the labeling of meat and poultry products created in a lab from cultured animal cells. After hearing from the public, FSIS will go to work on labeling.
If the issue sounds familiar to Montanans, it’s because the state created its own standard in 2019 when the Legislature passed the “Real Meat Act,” a law directing state regulators to create labels identifying the difference between meat from slaughtered animals and meat from the lab.
“If people really know what it is, I’m not sure they’ll be that interested,” said Alan Redfield, the former state representative from Livingston who created the Montana bill in 2019. Redfield, a Republican, is now a member of the Montana Board of Livestock.
Cell-cultured meat is created by borrowing a small number of cells from a living animal and then feeding those cells the appropriate nutrients, causing the cells to multiply. The process takes place in a controlled environment with the cells reproducing until there’s enough meat to package and market. That’s how FSIS explains the process in its Sept. 2 notice in the federal register.
FSIS explained that many companies both foreign and domestic are working on cultured meat products for sale, although there isn’t a cultured meat product in the U.S. market yet. Results for online shopping search for “cell-cultured meat” Friday produced several graphic art works, books, and two realistic fake steaks made of polyvinyl for use in photo shoots and market decorations.
The are U.S. companies getting ready for market. Last week, the San Francisco company Eat Just Inc. announced it was building a cultured meat factory in Qatar. Both Qatar and Singapore have approved cultured meat for sale. One selling point for Eat Just is that animals aren’t slaughtered for its product. There’s less wear and tear on the environment and less water consumed, as well.
Cultured meat was way out on the horizon when Redfield introduced the Real Meat Act in the 2019 Legislature. Farm and ranch groups lined up to support the bill, but put some nuance on their endorsement. The Montana Farm Bureau Federation wanted to be clear that it wasn’t supporting anything that might harm plant-based alternatives to drumsticks and steaks. After all, farmers grow the soybeans, black beans and other plant matter used in veggie burgers.
But those plant-based products aren’t identified as meat, said John Youngberg, Montana Farm Bureau executive vice president.
“When you start talking about cultured meat, or cultured protein, part of the thing is, we don't want them calling it meat, just like we don't want soybean or almond milk to be called milk,” Youngberg said. “They market it as a substitute for milk, but it’s not real milk.”
The food industry is flush with debates about labeling. A decade ago, beet and cane sugar farmers cried foul when the Corn Refiners Association asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission to use the term “corn sugar” on ingredient labels instead of high fructose corn syrup. It was a sticky issue stemming from corn syrup replacing crystal sugar in soda decades earlier. The corn refiners said high-fructose corn syrup had an undeserved bad image.
The debate took place at about the same time dietitians where linking corn syrup to obesity and dietary problems. Beverage companies responded by producing “throwback” products sweetened with crystal sugar.
Like Redfield, Youngberg doesn’t think cultured meat will catch on.
“At some point, people are going to start saying, and we hear it all the time, ‘I want to know what's in my food, I want organic, or I don't want some chemical in my food,'” Youngberg said. “Well, look at what cultured meat is. I mean, it's about 30 chemicals and some blood. I'm not sure that it's ever going to be a threat to the meat industry.”
The argument against labeling cultured meat as something other than meat was that a government mandate for labels identifying the cultured product as something else violated a company’s First Amendment right to speak freely for what its product really is: meat. That argument was made to Montana legislators by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana.
Details for commenting to FSIS on the labeling issues are posted on the agency's website.