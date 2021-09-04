A new beef: USDA takes up labeling of lab-created 'cultured meat'

FSIS explained that many companies both foreign and domestic are working on cultured meat products for sale, although there isn’t a cultured meat product in the U.S. market yet. Results for online shopping search for “cell-cultured meat” Friday produced several graphic art works, books, and two realistic fake steaks made of polyvinyl for use in photo shoots and market decorations.

The are U.S. companies getting ready for market. Last week, the San Francisco company Eat Just Inc. announced it was building a cultured meat factory in Qatar. Both Qatar and Singapore have approved cultured meat for sale. One selling point for Eat Just is that animals aren’t slaughtered for its product. There’s less wear and tear on the environment and less water consumed, as well.

Cultured meat was way out on the horizon when Redfield introduced the Real Meat Act in the 2019 Legislature. Farm and ranch groups lined up to support the bill, but put some nuance on their endorsement. The Montana Farm Bureau Federation wanted to be clear that it wasn’t supporting anything that might harm plant-based alternatives to drumsticks and steaks. After all, farmers grow the soybeans, black beans and other plant matter used in veggie burgers.

But those plant-based products aren’t identified as meat, said John Youngberg, Montana Farm Bureau executive vice president.