A photographic tour of Yellowstone with historian Aubrey Haines

Aubrey Haines was Yellowstone National Park’s first historian and authored several books, including the two-volume set “The Yellowstone Story: A History of Our First National Park.”

Before Haines’ death in 2000, Bob Richard had the opportunity to take a trip through Yellowstone with Haines. On June 9 at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium, Richard will share stories and his photographs of the journey.

The presentation — “A Photographic Tour with Aubrey Haines” — is free. Joining Richard is guest speaker John Lounsbury, who was a district ranger and the organizer of the trip that also included members of the National Park Service, park concessionaires and the then-CEO of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Byron Price. The tour turned out to be Haines last visit to the park.

A lifelong Wyoming resident, Richard has worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions.

Lounsbury began working at Sequoia National Park in 1965. His National Park Service career also took him to Great Smoky Mountains, Olympic and Lassen Volcanic national parks before coming to Yellowstone, where he spent the next 22 years. He retired in the fall of 2002.

