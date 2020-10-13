A plain-language guide to Montana's 2020 ballot initiatives

C-46 and C-47

The purpose of the two most confusing measures on the ballot, C-46 and C-47, is simple, though the reason they’re in front of voters is not. Both are constitutional amendments referred to voters by the Legislature, which passed them nearly unanimously. The amendments would update language in the Montana Constitution to accurately reflect a court decision regarding requirements for signatures collected to qualify citizen initiatives and constitutional amendments on the ballot.

The background: In 2002, Montana voters passed constitutional amendment initiatives referred by the Legislature that introduced a requirement that a percentage of all signatures be gathered from at least half of Montana’s 56 counties, meaning initiative promoters could no longer collect the necessary signatures solely from cities, where support for progressive measures such as marijuana legalization is often concentrated. Other Western states with Republican legislative majorities and traditionally strong public initiative laws have passed similar laws. In 2005, Montana’s was struck down in federal court as unconstitutional for allocating equal power to counties of unequal population. That resulted in the restoration of Montana’s previous geographic distribution requirements for signatures, based on legislative districts instead of counties. But the ruling didn’t actually change the wording of the state Constitution, and the unconstitutional county-based requirements from 2002 have remained the letter of the law for years. C-46 and C-47 update the Constitution to reflect that signature requirements for ballot measures employ a legislative district-based system, not a county-based system.