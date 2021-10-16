A promise fulfilled: Montana State University celebrates completion of American Indian Hall

BOZEMAN — Walter Fleming remembers a time around 2009 when he was walking down a hall in Montana State University’s Strand Union Building. All along the walls, there were images that featured the university’s plans for future projects.
“It was there that I learned that American Indian Hall as a project was dead,” Fleming said before a large crowd on Saturday morning. “But like all good zombies, it rose from the dead when President Cruzado took the helm.”
Fleming — the head of the MSU Department of Native American Studies and a member of the Kickapoo Tribe — and MSU President Waded Cruzado were two out of a host of speakers at Saturday’s grand opening of the university's new American Indian Hall.
Other speakers included the U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, Montana’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Casey Lozar, the chair of the Montana Board of Regents and an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary in the country's history, was initially scheduled to speak, but she canceled her trip because of a family emergency.
On Saturday morning, hundreds sat before the new 31,000-square-foot building on campus. It is intended to serve as a bridge between American Indian culture and all cultures on campus, according to MSU.
After several speeches and multiple rounds of gift-giving, people walked through the building's classrooms, faculty offices, kitchen, drum room and rooms for tutoring, counseling, advising and cultural ceremonies.
The building will soon house the university’s Department of Native American Studies and a working space for the Senior Diversity and Inclusion Officer. Classes will start there by January 2022, according to MSU.
Ever since 1974 — a time when only 25 American Indian students were enrolled on campus — the Department of Native American Studies has had a home in the 1,100-square-foot American Indian Student Center in the basement of Wilson Hall.
That’s despite the fact that this fall, over 810 students enrolled at the university identified as American Indian or Alaska Native, according to MSU.
Newland said that access to culturally-relevant resources and spaces helps Indigenous students succeed, especially students who don’t have family, friends or classmates to blaze a trail for them.
“This is about the commitment that Montana State University has made and shown to Native studies and Native students,” he said. “You’ve really put your money where your mouth is, and I commend it.”
The story behind American Indian Hall started in 2004, when friends and MSU graduates Dennis Sun Rhodes and Jim Dolan approached then-MSU President Geoff Gamble with an idea.
Dolan, a local sculptor, and Sun Rhodes, an architect and Northern Arapaho Tribal member, wanted to build an American Indian student support building to serve the university’s fast-growing Indigenous student body.
Before the pair pitched their idea, Gamble was focused on making MSU the university of choice for American Indian students, he said on Saturday.
Gamble and his special adviser Henrietta Mann had established the MSU Council of Elders, and were focused on bolstering American Indian enrollment and increasing enrichment programs and scholarships.
Mann, who also spoke on Saturday, is a professor emeritus of Native American Studies at MSU and a nationally-recognized Tribal elder enrolled with the Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.
The two were successful, according to Gamble. The university trained Indigenous students “who were really going out and doing what needed to be done,” he said, and American Indian enrollment increased. But Gamble still felt some pieces were missing.
Among those missing pieces “was a place on campus that recognized and celebrated the rich culture and diversity of our Native students,” he said. “They needed a home away from home.”
Then, Dolan and Sun Rhodes entered the picture. Sun Rhodes showed Gamble and Mann drawings of an American Indian center that had just been completed at a different university.
He asked, “Is something like that possible at Montana State?”
Gamble and Mann told him, “Yes. It’s not only possible, but needed."
A piece of ground directly south of Hannon Hall was dedicated to the project, and it was set aside and protected from construction for years. The university started to raise money for the project, but building costs grew too fast, according to Gamble.
By the time he retired in 2009, Gamble thought the building would never be. But once Cruzado became the university’s president, she made sure the funds were raised and the building was built, he said.
The $20 million building was funded entirely by donors, according to MSU. Construction officially began in 2019.
Cruzado said that when she arrived at MSU, it became clear to her that she had an important mission to fulfill in furthering the university’s promise.
“I was thinking, ‘Do you know what weighs more than a ton of bricks?' It's when someone looks at you and tells you, ‘I believe in you, and I know you will make this happen,'" she said. "Today, I feel like an incredible weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”
Sun Rhodes, who grew up on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, said he wished something could have been built at Montana State back when he was studying there 20 years ago, but it was still too early.
“We were all developing our various talents and we were dreaming about this place,” he said.