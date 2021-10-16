A promise fulfilled: Montana State University celebrates completion of American Indian Hall

He asked, “Is something like that possible at Montana State?”

Gamble and Mann told him, “Yes. It’s not only possible, but needed."

A piece of ground directly south of Hannon Hall was dedicated to the project, and it was set aside and protected from construction for years. The university started to raise money for the project, but building costs grew too fast, according to Gamble.

By the time he retired in 2009, Gamble thought the building would never be. But once Cruzado became the university’s president, she made sure the funds were raised and the building was built, he said.

The $20 million building was funded entirely by donors, according to MSU. Construction officially began in 2019.

Cruzado said that when she arrived at MSU, it became clear to her that she had an important mission to fulfill in furthering the university’s promise.

“I was thinking, ‘Do you know what weighs more than a ton of bricks?' It's when someone looks at you and tells you, ‘I believe in you, and I know you will make this happen,'" she said. "Today, I feel like an incredible weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”