A rarity: Mountain lion family in Montana caught on camera in 2021, and again in 2022

Swan Valley Connections, a Montana nonprofit, captured rare footage of a mountain lion family of five. The group was first seen in 2021 and were spotted again this year.
According to a social media post from the organization, "We're happy to say that we saw this family on our cameras again this past year [in 2022], and all four kittens were fully grown! Not only did mama raise a larger-than-average-litter, but she kept her kittens safe and alive all the way to their dispersal age (of around 18 months)."
The trail camera footage was captured and edited by Luke Lamar with Swan Valley Connections.
For the month of November, the organization is hosting its Wild for Wildlife Match Campaign with Cinnabar Foundation. To learn more, visit their social media page.
In a unanimous vote, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday approved the purchase of 5,677 acres in the foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains, north of Ryegate. The deal now faces state Land Board approval.