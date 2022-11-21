A rarity: Mountain lion family in Montana caught on camera in 2021, and again in 2022

Swan Valley Connections, a Montana nonprofit, captured rare footage of a mountain lion family of five. The group was first seen in 2021 and were spotted again this year.

According to a social media post from the organization, "We're happy to say that we saw this family on our cameras again this past year [in 2022], and all four kittens were fully grown! Not only did mama raise a larger-than-average-litter, but she kept her kittens safe and alive all the way to their dispersal age (of around 18 months)."