'A River Runs Through It' ranch near Bozeman under contract

About a week after going up for sale, the Climbing Arrow Ranch near Bozeman is under contract by an unnamed American buyer.
There were multiple offers on the property and the contract is for near the asking price of $136,250,000, according to a spokesperson for Swan Land Co. of Bozeman. The sale will be finalized this summer.
“Since our public release of the listing of the Climbing Arrow Ranch, we have received an extraordinary response from the market with multiple parties stepping forth immediately," said listing agent Mike Swan in a statement. "We can confirm that the sellers have engaged with a prospective buyer and they are currently conducting their inspections of the ranch.”
According to Swan, the sale is set to be the most expensive property ever sold in Montana.
Swan was also the listing agent for the $132 million sale of the Broken O Ranch near Augusta in 2012.
The ranch, also known as CA Ranch, was the setting for some of the scenes in the 1992 movie "A River Runs Through It," and consists of five units totaling approximately 79,483 acres spanning four counties, including a commercial cattle and hay operation and hunting and fishing opportunities.
The trestle bridge leading into Eagle’s Nest tunnel served as a location in the 1992 film starring Brad Pitt. The Blackfoot River is portrayed by the Yellowstone, Gallatin and Boulder Rivers in the film, which are all within 30-60 minutes of the ranch.
The property borders Ted Turner’s Flying-D Ranch and Bar None Ranches about 30 miles outside Bozeman.
The ranch was created in 1905 and purchased by Buck and Marcia Anderson in 1959. The grandson of Frank B. Anderson, founder of the Bank of California, Buck brought his family to the ranch and expanded its holdings over 30 years.
Spread across Gallatin, Broadwater, Madison and Meagher counties, the property is organized into five ranch units: Francis, Valley, Hudson, Island and Logan.
The property contains about five miles of frontage along the Madison River, and more than 17 miles of the North Fork and Middle Fork of Sixteenmile Creek (a tributary to the Missouri River).
The ranch is home to several employee residences, guest homes and an owner’s home as well as the historic Francis Barn, corrals, workshops, mechanic shops, horse corrals, sheds and horse barns, calving facilities and shipping corrals.