'A River Runs Through It' ranch near Bozeman under contract

About a week after going up for sale, the Climbing Arrow Ranch near Bozeman is under contract by an unnamed American buyer.

There were multiple offers on the property and the contract is for near the asking price of $136,250,000, according to a spokesperson for Swan Land Co. of Bozeman. The sale will be finalized this summer.

“Since our public release of the listing of the Climbing Arrow Ranch, we have received an extraordinary response from the market with multiple parties stepping forth immediately," said listing agent Mike Swan in a statement. "We can confirm that the sellers have engaged with a prospective buyer and they are currently conducting their inspections of the ranch.”

According to Swan, the sale is set to be the most expensive property ever sold in Montana.

Swan was also the listing agent for the $132 million sale of the Broken O Ranch near Augusta in 2012.

The ranch, also known as CA Ranch, was the setting for some of the scenes in the 1992 movie "A River Runs Through It," and consists of five units totaling approximately 79,483 acres spanning four counties, including a commercial cattle and hay operation and hunting and fishing opportunities.