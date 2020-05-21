A rural Montana teacher is up for National Teacher of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana's teacher of the year will find out if she's won the nation's top honor Thursday morning.

Linda Rost, a science teacher in Baker, is one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year. The winner will be selected live on CBS This Morning, which airs from 7-9 a.m.

Montana's most recent finalist for National Teacher of the Year was Bozeman High School's Paul Andersen in 2011. Richard Nelson from Kalispell earned the honor in 1956 and remains the only Montana teacher to win the national award, according to the Office of Public Instruction.

The Council of Chief State School Officers, which oversees the award, also selected Chris Dier from Louisiana, Leila Kubesch from Ohio, and Tabatha Rosproy from Kansas.

The group cited Rost's passion for rural education, advanced science projects for students, and continuing training for teachers. Her hands-on approach melds science and local settings, like using a cold-storage tank for bull semen instead of having to spend thousands on a new minus-80 degree Celsius freezer to store cells in for a microbiology project.

