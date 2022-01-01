A test of endurance: Although 2021 was rough, The Gazette's top stories weren't all bad news

Before the 30,000-acre fire was eventually extinguished a month later, it did burn several remote homes and outbuildings and spread far across rangeland east toward Belfry and south toward Wyoming.

In early July, a Bridger man — ironically named John Lightburn — was charged with starting the fire. He was allegedly riding his motorcycle illegally in forest land south of Red Lodge when the bike broke down. While fixing it, he apparently spilled some gasoline and then while checking the engine’s spark plug he ignited the blaze.

State's biggest fire

Other small Eastern Montana towns also came close to getting swallowed up by fire this summer. On Aug. 8, the Richard Spring fire in Rosebud County puffed into life about 10 miles south of Colstrip and then took off in all directions.

In this rough, rural country the nearest municipal fire truck can be 50 miles of dirt road away. Ranchers who can afford it have their own firefighting equipment.