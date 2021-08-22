A tool of resistance: One Crow man used his boarding school education to save his culture

“His assignment was the Comanches, the Apaches, Cheyennes, Kiowas and one Cahto. This is a big prison, but these were Indians who he was assigned to. He got to know them well enough that he got them art supplies, and they soon took to creating art. He then brought in a tutor to teach them English, and he was shocked at how educable they were. Up until then, the common thinking was that they weren’t able to be taught. He saw potential, and wrote to Congress saying if he had $1,200 a year per pupil, it would be cheaper than waging war. That would please a lot of the Eastern population, who looked on waging war with the Indians as inhumane. Pratt is the one who thought of starting Carlisle, then 24 schools followed,” Pease said.