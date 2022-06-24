About 1,100 Stillwater Mine employees idled for four to six weeks in wake of flooding

With access limited following unprecedented flooding June 12-14, the Stillwater Mine near Nye has closed its operations, possibly for four to six weeks, the company announced in a stockholder statement on Friday.

The mine employs just under 1,200 workers with about 90 able to work remotely, according to Heather McDowell, vice president of Sibanye Stillwater. Workers have been idled since June 13 but are being paid their base wages through at least July 1. After that, pay will be evaluated on a weekly basis, according to a newsletter from Wayne Robinson, executive vice president for Sibanye’s U.S. platinum group metals operations.

Although the mine facilities weren’t damaged by the flooding, a bridge across the Stillwater River to the mine’s east side operations was damaged, the road to the mine was washed out and water and wastewater lines servicing the mine need to be rerouted since they were buried alongside the roadway that failed and are now hanging in midair.

A temporary road across an adjacent field is providing temporary access to the mine, but the main road from Absarokee though Fishtail, Dean and on to Nye is closed due to the loss of the Highway 419 bridge over East Rosebud Creek, just south of Absarokee near the Highway 78 junction.

As a result, to access some areas requires a detour through Absarokee and then over Grove Creek Road where access is being limited and controlled.

Sibanye Stillwater is one of the largest private employers in Montana, with almost 2,000 jobs. The company also operates the East Boulder Mine, south of Big Timber, and a processing and recycling facility in Columbus. The Stillwater Mine alone accounts for about 60% of platinum group metals mined in the United States, the company said. The East Boulder Mine was not affected and operations continue there.

A recent analysis by the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research calculates the mine is responsible for more than 11,000 jobs statewide. Direct economic impacts of the company include more than $246 million in wages; $38.2 million in state and local taxes; and more than $223 million in payments to Montana companies for goods and services, the report stated.

The Stillwater River, which leaves the Beartooth Mountains next to the mine, hit an historic high on June 13 of more than 22,000 cubic feet per second, more than 2 feet above flood stage. The peak streamflow prior to that was 12,000 cfs in 1967. Record keeping for the river dates back to 1911.

More information on road and bridge closures in Stillwater County can be found online at https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/spring-flood-2022-event/.

