About 60 Montana schools have had COVID-19 positives. Have they been contained?

There have been headaches. Laurel's staffing was strained as employees had to quarantine; Hardin paused some school sports; Shepherd closed school buildings for two days for cleaning, a policy administrators soon nixed; Wolf Point closed buildings longer.

Bullock said that there has been some limited spread to other students and staff for some schools, but no large outbreaks.

“Schools that have been impacted have moved quickly to address the situation,” he said.

Park County has the advantage of a relatively low total caseload and relatively small school system. Public health officials in Yellowstone and Big Horn counties said that their larger caseloads make quickly assessing contact tracing of an individual case difficult, especially days or weeks after the fact, and that they couldn't readily offer a parallel to the Park County information.

And with more positive cases, the interplay between schools and the wider community becomes harder to untangle.

Big Horn County has had one of the largest per-person caseloads of any county in the state. At Hardin Public Schools, a rural community but Class A school system, a number of football players and cheerleaders had to quarantine, county Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said. The activities remain paused.