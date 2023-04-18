Landowner relations and the Block Management Program are two topics the Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee will address when it meets April 27 at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' headquarters and via Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The 13-member advisory committee, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP’s access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.

Kendra McKlosky, Region 2 access manager, will talk about landowner relations; and Jason Kool will address the Block Management Program.

The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/plpw, where you can also find more information on the committee and a full agenda. A Zoom link will be posted closer to the date of the meeting. To make a public comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on April 26.