Accident involving truck carrying explosives halts traffic on Hwy 2 near Glasgow

Explosives

Travelers in Valley County have been asked to avoid traveling U.S. Highway 2 following an accident involving a semi-truck carry explosive material.

The Wednesday evening accident is at mile marker 504 west of Hinsdale near Glasgow, according to Valley County Sheriff's dispatch.

The highway is snow-packed and “only gets worse as you travel westbound from the rest area,” dispatch posted on its Facebook page.

“We request you divert your travel from this area if at all possible,” the sheriff’s department said. “If you need to travel this area, please proceed slowly and be mindful of the responders in the roadway.

“Be safe out there and do not travel if you do not need to be on the road,” the statement said.

